Joe Joyce’s boxing future in doubt after damaging defeat to Filip Hrgovic

Joe Joyce suffered a potentially career-damaging defeat as Filip Hrgovic claimed a unanimous points victory at Manchester's Co-op Live Arena.

Hrgovic won a brutal 10-round heavyweight contest 97-93 96-95 98-92 on the judges' scorecards as 39-year-old Joyce - who was originally scheduled to fight Dillian Whyte before the Londoner withdrew because of an injured hand - soaked up a lot of punishment.

The fight began in explosive fashion as Hrgovic landed several big shots over the top, but a clash of heads left the Croatian with a cut above the left eye.

Blood seeped down Hrgovic's face and that gave Joyce confidence to trade, although his right eye was swelling up in the fourth round.

The slugfest continued throughout, with Joyce enjoying success in the eighth.

But Joyce was hurt by a big left hook at the end of the round and another attack in the ninth buckled the Briton's knees.

Joyce, once tipped to be a future world champion, has now lost four of his last five fights after being stopped twice by Zhilei Zhang in 2023 and outpointed by Derek Chisora in July.

"He has got to go and have a really serious think about his future, which is what he will do," said Frank Warren, Joyce’s promoter, after the fight.

"He's been a brilliant servant to British boxing, he is never in a boring fight and is tough as old boots.

"He did us proud in the Olympic Games, silver medallist and should have had the gold. Let him think about it."

PA