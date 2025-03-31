Derek Chisora already ‘planning’ walkout for Daniel Dubois fight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Chisora has already been “planning” his walkout for a fight with Daniel Dubois, as the pair wait to find out whether they will box each other this summer.

Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren revealed last week that Chisora’s fight with Otto Wallin was an IBF heavyweight title eliminator – a bout that Chisora won on points in February.

That could set up the 41-year-old, who plans to box once more before retiring, to challenge Dubois for his belt. And Chisora is already mentally preparing himself.

“People have to think about business,” Chisora told The Ring. “I want to fight Daniel, and I know for a fact I can sell out Wembley [Stadium] or Tottenham in that fight.

“I want to give a shoutout to the Manchester crowd who came out for my fight against Wallin and thanks to Frank Warren and Queensberry [Promotions], because it was unbelievable. It was a great show that ticked every box. But I knew what I was doing… it was not going to be the last one in the UK.”

Chisora, who was referring to the fact that the bout was billed as his final fight on home soil, continued: “Now I’ve been planning everything for this final fight, the whole music, everything. It’s going to be a great show, and there are two concepts I’m working on. One is for Wembley and one is for Tottenham.

“Whatever happens, they’re all going to be amazing. A Sunday bank holiday this summer is what I want. I think that would be f***ing amazing.

“Daniel is peaking right now, Daniel is on fire. If you let him take the first two rounds, he’s going to destroy you. He’s one of those fighters that... if you just let him come out the gates without maintaining him, you’re in trouble.

“So, when we fight Daniel, the first two rounds are very crucial to us. We have to discipline him in the first two rounds, so he goes back in his shell. After that, let’s see what happens.”

Chisora also explained why he is so confident he will be paired with his compatriot, 27, whose preference has been to box unified champion Usyk.

“Listen, man, I don't see Daniel and Oleksandr fighting right now,” Chisora said. “What are you going to fight for? Oleksandr has already stopped him.

“If [Usyk] wants to prove he’s the best, he needs to defend his title against Joseph Parker. To be the best, you have to fight everybody. He’s boxed Tyson Fury twice, AJ [Anthony Joshua] twice, he’s boxed me once, he’s boxed Daniel Dubois once. So, I think he should give a shot to Joseph Parker now.”

Chisora was outpointed by Usyk in 2020, while the Ukrainian stopped Dubois in 2023 – but only after climbing off the canvas following a low blow, which some observers felt was a legal body shot.

The unbeaten Usyk has now been ordered to defend his belts against Parker, who knocked out Martin Bakole on short notice in February, as the latter stepped in for an ill Dubois.

Upon recovering, Dubois made clear his desire to face Usyk, rather than reschedule his bout with Parker. However, the title-fight order involving the Ukrainian and Parker marked a major blow to “Dynamite”’s plans.

It could leave Dubois facing Chisora, who has vowed to honour his claim of fighting just one more time – a 50th professional bout for “Delboy”.

“I’m 50 and out, definitely,” said Chisora (36-13, 23 KOs). “I have to [stop], I have to. I can't keep doing this. I’ve only got one more training camp in me, I’m feeling it now.

“So, my final fight will be for the world title. It’s all or nothing, brother. I could retire on [a title win], definitely. I could just walk off into the sunset and leave everything there. That would be an amazing way to end it.”