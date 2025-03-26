Frank Warren claims Derek Chisora is mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois’ IBF title

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Derek Chisora is the mandatory challenger for Daniel Dubois’s IBF world heavyweight title, according to Dubois’s promoter Frank Warren.

Chisora beat Otto Wallin on points in February in his 49th fight, and with rumours that he will retire after his 50th bout, Warren claims that the 41-year-old “wants a big fight to go out on”.

Dubois has been pursuing an undisputed title fight with Oleksandr Usyk, though the Ukrainian has since been ordered to make a mandatory defence of his WBO title against Joseph Parker.

Chisora’s win against Wallin was designated as an IBF title eliminator, so with Martin Bakole suffering a knockout defeat by Parker after Dubois had pulled out of his fight with the latter, Chisora is now the leading IBF contender.

And Frank Warren confirmed to Sky Sports that Chisora is the mandatory challenger, adding that “he won it in his last fight and everyone knew what the fight was going to be for”.

“He is the mandatory to our man, ‘Dangerous Dan’, so that's the position he’s in. He wants a big fight to go out on. Eddie [Hearn] and I have had a couple of chats today and in due course will let people know our views on what we’ll do,” he added.

Chisora, who was beaten by Tyson Fury in a WBC title fight in 2022, has suggested that he will retire after his 50th fight, with Warren stating that he wants “ to deliver that 50th fight” after the pair’s history together.

"We both have been involved in his career, he started off with me, been with me a long time, was with me for the last few fights,” said Warren of Chisora. “We want to deliver that 50th fight. I want to work something between us that we both [Warren and Hearn] walk him out,” he added.