‘I’ll bury you’: John Fury continues war of words with Eddie Hearn

John Fury has continued his war of words with Eddie Hearn after the promoter labelled last week’s Jake Paul vs Tommy Fury press conference as “disgusting”.

The media event descended into a vulgar shouting match as John Fury traded insults with YouTuber-turned-boxer Paul, with BT Sport forced to issue an apology afterwards.

Hearn said the press conference was a “bad look” for the sport and claimed he was “embarrassed” for his promotional rival Frank Warren, who works with the Fury family.

Fury said he was happy to apologise to anybody he had offended, but directed a fresh tirade at Hearn.

“Eddie Hearn, mentioning the Furys again, saying me [at the press conference] is embarrassing, distasteful, disrespectful,” he said. “Well listen mate, when you live in a glass house and you’re throwing boulders at people, you can expect one to land back on your head at any time mate. There’s such thing as karma Eddie.

“I know you’re not doing so well at the moment and BT and Frank Warren are smashing you to pieces on all roads, but everybody has their day mate.

“Listen, I’m not trying to be anything than what I am – a raggle taggle gypsy. I’m not trying to be royalty, I’m not trying to be a gentleman, I’m just being me. If people can get offended from what I’m saying – it’s the fight game, people are here smashing one another to pieces, trying to knock people out and hurt people. So a few little bits of unsavoury banter and people take it out of text, and I can’t help that.

“I’m man enough to apologise to all the people who don’t get it and don’t get me. To those people – no harm meant and I’ll apologise to everybody offended, but that’s me, I’m not a gentleman, not trying to be one, I am what I am. But Eddie, you’ve just got a problem mate with the Furys because you aren’t getting paid out of them, are you? That’s why you’re slagging them and jumping on every floating log that you think might discredit a Fury.

“But that’s just you mate, because you’re heavy with the green-eyed monster. And you’re doing it in a glass house mate, so be careful what you say about others, look in the mirror and have a long hard think about your own life, your own family, before you call others.

“You know what I’m talking about pal, you know what I’m talking about, so if we don’t wanna go any further with all this bulls*** Eddie, say nice things about the Furys. Because John Fury will bury you. I’ll bury you. You’ll wish you’d never heard the Fury name.

“So at the end of the day pal, let’s be nice to one another, work alongside each other, not be jealous of anybody’s good fortune. Tyson’s the best in the world mate, he’s had to prove it, he’s had to earn his millions and he’s done that pal. So credit him, not discredit him and you’ll go up in everybody’s estimations.”