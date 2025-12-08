Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher’s father has revealed that the heavyweight required eight stitches in the lead-up to his fight at the weekend, having suffered a clash of heads during training.

On Saturday, Fisher won a chaotic contest with the previously-unbeaten Ivan Balaz, who stepped in for Herbert Matovu on just two days’ notice.

Balaz dropped Fisher in the first round, before the “Romford Bull” was docked a point for a low blow in the second. But Fisher, already up against it from a scoring perspective, was able to make a great escape in the fourth round.

Fisher, 26, dropped his Slovakian opponent, 29, three times before the referee stepped in, securing Fisher a much-needed victory.

Fisher had lost momentum in his two previous bouts, having won a controversial decision against Dave Allen last December before losing their rematch via knockout in May.

Fisher, who was dropped by his former training partner in both of those fights, went through more adversity against Balaz but ultimately got back to winning ways in Monte Carlo.

Now his father – internet personality “Big John” – has revealed that Fisher battled through a head injury in the weeks before the fight.

“Extra stress that wasn’t needed,” wrote Big John on Instagram, sharing a photo of his son with stitches on a cut under his right eye.

“Just over 2 weeks before fight night 8 stitches. Clash of heads in sparring.

“This was a stressful time but Johnny got through it. The joys of boxing for a living. Bosh.”

In a comment under the post, Big John added: “All[’]s well that ends well.”

Speaking in the ring after his victory, Fisher said on Saturday: “About a year ago, I said, ‘I’m not a Man[chester] City, I’m not an AC Milan; I’m a Stoke City.’ Well, it turns out I’m a Romford United. We keep going.

“There’s lots of things I’ve got to do better, but that will come in time with my new trainer, Tony Sims. Very much so, [I was] too eager. When you’re fighting big men like this, they come out swinging themselves. I maybe left myself a bit too open.

“One thing I guarantee every time you watch me: you’re gonna get your money’s worth. We’re gonna keep going and going and going until I can’t go anymore.

“It was all on the line, so when I went down, something ignited in me – what my dad said to me, what my grandad would have said to me. I’ve got heart, but the tactics will come. We’re building something good here.”

Fisher’s promoter Eddie Hearn added: “I don’t think people realise how much pressure there was on him tonight. You lose in here tonight, you’re talking about, ‘Where do you go?’

“I said to him on the ramp: ‘Just take your time.’ He did anything but that, but he came through, and it’s probably the experience that he gained in those two fights [with Allen] that saw him through.

You don’t have to make it so exciting all the time! That was a really pivotal moment in his career. He showed a lot of heart to come through that. He’s gonna be much, much better than that.”