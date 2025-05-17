The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Start time, undercard and fight updates
Follow live as Johnny Fisher aims to settle his feud with Dave Allen, after scoring a controversial win against his old friend in December
Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen will square off in a highly-anticipated rematch tonight, after their controversial first clash in December.
In Saudi Arabia seven months ago, Fisher survived a shock knockdown to win a widely-disputed decision over his old friend, keeping the “Romford Bull” unbeaten. Such was the controversy around the scoring that Fisher was left with almost no option but to try to set things right. As such, a rematch between the 26-year-old and Allen, 33, was booked for this evening at London’s Copper Box Arena.
“Morally, in my heart, I thought the rematch wasn’t something I had to do, but I felt it was right to do,” Fisher told the BBC this week, adding: “I sort of forgot we’re not mates [in the ring]. You’re there to dispatch the other guy. I probably got brought into being a bit too pally with him.”
Fisher also said: “When you hear the noise in the media, you’d think it was all negative, but walking down the street, people kept telling me it was a great fight and praising the resilience I showed. Looking at it impartially, honestly, and breaking it down with my team, I really had a positive outlook on [the first fight]. Even with a knockdown... Yes, it’s close, but I still truly believe I won it by one round.”
Follow live updates and results from the main event and undercard below, or watch the fight on DAZN here.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani
Round three
Onyenani closes range more neatly this time and lands back-to-back crosses, with Sains trapped in the corner.
Both men throw hooks at the same time, but Sains’s seems to land more cleanly.
Good one-two from Sains now. Onyenani with a left hook at close range, before the middleweights tie up.
One-two and a body hook by Sains. Nice. He blocks an overhand late in the round.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani
Round two
Onyenani misses with a right hand and eats one from Sains, who is still standing orthodox.
We have a couple of messy clinches, with Onyenani crashing into range.
Slashing right cross from Sains, then a left hook to the body. He goes back upstairs soon thereafter, snapping back the head of Onyenani with a jab.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani
Round one
Ten rounds scheduled here. Will we need them? Sains’s record suggests not.
Sains switches stances early on; he’s standing orthodox at the moment, as is Onyenani. Piston jab by Sains, then a right cross that is slightly overshot.
Onyenani leaps in with a right hook, but Sains blocks the bulk of it. Decent jab from Onyenani now. Sains with some solid jabs and a hook of his own.
You know, Sains is already marked up a bit around his nose. I’m not sure whether that came from a punch or a clash of heads. It seems the latter.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Jimmy Sains vs Gideon Onyenani
We kick things off with a middleweight bout between Jimmy Sains and Gideon Onyenani.
Romford southpaw Sains, 24, is aiming to move to 10-0, having won all of his pro fights so far inside the distance. Meanwhile, Chatham’s Onyenani is 7-4.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Main card begins
Okay, the main card is upon us! Our live fight updates will begin in just a few minutes.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: When Indy Sport met the ‘Romford Bull’
Why not watch our interview with Fisher from 2024? Johnny was a pleasure to chat to.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Don’t underestimate ‘Romford Bull’
It is easy to be fooled by Johnny Fisher.
His social media videos are a promoter's dream, regularly reaching enormous audiences by showcasing his winning personality, penchant for Chinese takeaways and internet famous father ‘Big John’. But behind it all is a conscientious athlete.
The former factor is a major reason why the “Romford Bull” has a legion of loyal fans; the latter explains why the boxing world has its eye on the 26-year-old.
As a fitness writer, it was the second subject that caught my attention...
Don’t underestimate Johnny Fisher – the detail-oriented boxer behind the viral vids
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Steve Bunce previews the rematch
The “Bosh Army” will pack London’s Copper Box tonight for an old-fashioned British heavyweight fight when their idol, Fisher, fights Allen.
In a boxing world of Saudi gold, YouTube novices and protected prospects, along come Fisher and Allen in a rematch that would not be out of place at the Royal Albert Hall in the Seventies. A venue at the time with a three-roped ring and smoke often lingering so heavily that a view from the cheap seats was obscured by the fog.
Fisher and Allen met last year in Riyadh, and it was a great scrap; Fisher, unbeaten in 12 going in, was dropped and hurt in the fifth round and Allen, who was in the best shape of his life, believed he had done enough to win on points after 10 rounds. Fisher never quite got the credit for coming back from the knockdown, but he showed maturity and real desire to last.
The decision for Fisher was tight, but it was not an outrage. It was a split decision, the two men separated by a slender, single point; fights that close are not robberies. The rematch made immediate sense.
Full article:
Fisher vs Allen 2 is the perfect appetiser for a supreme heavyweight summer
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Main-event odds
Fisher – 2/5
Allen – 16/1
Draw – 2/1
Via Betway. Get all the latest boxing betting sites’ offers.
Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: How to watch fight
The event will stream live exclusively on DAZN, which will show the action in more than 200 countries worldwide. Purchase a subscription to DAZN here, with plans starting at £14.99 a month.
DAZN has apps available for all of the following platforms: Apple TV, Chromecast, Amazon Fire TV, Amazon Fire Stick, Amazon Fire Tablet, Android Phone & Tablet, iPhone & iPad, Android TV, LG, Smart TV, Panasonic Smart TV, Samsung Smart TV, Sony Smart TV, SmartCast, Xbox One, Xbox Series X|S, PlayStation 4, PlayStation 5 and Roku.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments