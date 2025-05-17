Fisher vs Allen 2 LIVE: Start time, undercard and fight updates

Revisit our 2024 interview with Johnny Fisher, the ‘Romford Bull’

Johnny Fisher and Dave Allen will square off in a highly-anticipated rematch tonight, after their controversial first clash in December.

In Saudi Arabia seven months ago, Fisher survived a shock knockdown to win a widely-disputed decision over his old friend, keeping the “Romford Bull” unbeaten. Such was the controversy around the scoring that Fisher was left with almost no option but to try to set things right. As such, a rematch between the 26-year-old and Allen, 33, was booked for this evening at London’s Copper Box Arena.

Watch the fight on DAZN

“Morally, in my heart, I thought the rematch wasn’t something I had to do, but I felt it was right to do,” Fisher told the BBC this week, adding: “I sort of forgot we’re not mates [in the ring]. You’re there to dispatch the other guy. I probably got brought into being a bit too pally with him.”

Fisher also said: “When you hear the noise in the media, you’d think it was all negative, but walking down the street, people kept telling me it was a great fight and praising the resilience I showed. Looking at it impartially, honestly, and breaking it down with my team, I really had a positive outlook on [the first fight]. Even with a knockdown... Yes, it’s close, but I still truly believe I won it by one round.”

