Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank set to square off in Manchester
Catterall aims to get back to winning ways when he boxes Eubank, who will have his uncle Chris Eubank Sr in his corner
Jack Catterall and Harlem Eubank will go head to head in Manchester this summer, it has been announced.
Catterall will aim to get back to winning ways when he boxes Eubank, who will have his uncle Chris Eubank Sr in his corner at the Co-op Live arena.
While Eubank Sr made a surprise appearance at his son Chris Jr’s fight with Conor Benn last month, arriving at the 11th hour after criticising the match-up for years, he has been a fixture in Harlem’s team for some time.
Under his uncle’s guidance, 31-year-old Harlem has stayed unbeaten at 21-0 (9 knockouts), but he will face his toughest test yet when he fights Catterall.
Catterall (30-2, 13 KOs), however, will be moving up to Eubank’s preferred division of welterweight for their bout, as he looks to bounce back from a narrow points loss to Arnold Barboza Jr.
Barboza Jr outpointed Catterall, 31, at the Co-op Live in February, winning the interim WBO super-lightweight title, which he failed to unify with the regular belt when he lost to Teofimo Lopez this month.
Prior to that result, though, Catterall had been on a fine run of wins, notably outpointing former world champions Regis Prograis and Josh Taylor in 2024.
His win over the latter saw Catterall avenge his first professional loss, a highly controversial decision against Taylor in 2022.
