Johnny Fisher vs Ivan Balaz start time, undercard and how to watch fight tonight

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Johnny Fisher returns to the ring this weekend, as the fan-favourite heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.

Fisher will fight Ivan Balaz in Monte Carlo, entering the bout on the back of two duels with Dave Allen – chaotic contests that saw the former sparring partners trade wins.

Fisher, 26, survived a knockdown to win a controversial decision against the veteran in December, before Allen again floored the “Romford Bull” en route to a stoppage victory in May.

Now Fisher, one of Britain’s favourite fresh faces in boxing, heads to Monaco to begin his rebuilding process. He does so under the guidance of a new coach in Tony Sims, as well as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn – who will be keen to see his prospect back on form.

Fisher was due to box Herbert Matovu this weekend, but the Ugandan was replaced on just a few days’ notice by Slovakia’s Balaz. Here’s all you need to know.

When is the fight?

Fisher vs Balaz will take place on Saturday 6 December, at the Salle des Etoiles concert hall in Monte Carlo’s Sporting complex. The fight will play out on the undercard of Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail.

The event is due to begin at 7pm GMT, but the exact timing of Fisher’s fight is as yet unclear. The Independent will update this page as more information becomes available.

How can I watch it?

The event will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £14.99 per month.

Johnny Fisher (right) will aim to bounce back from his first pro loss, a May defeat by Dave Allen ( Getty Images )

Fight card

Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion

Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail (vacant EBU European super-bantamweight title)

Beatriz Ferreira (C) vs Elif Nur Turhan (IBF women’s lightweight title)

Johnny Fisher vs Ivan Balaz (heavyweight)

Conah Walker vs Pat McCormack (welterweight)

Sean McComb (C) vs Hugo Micallef (IBF European super-lightweight title)

We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.