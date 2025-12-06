The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Johnny Fisher vs Ivan Balaz start time, undercard and how to watch fight tonight
Fisher aims to bounce back from the first loss of his professional career, as he fights in Monte Carlo
Johnny Fisher returns to the ring this weekend, as the fan-favourite heavyweight looks to get back to winning ways.
Fisher will fight Ivan Balaz in Monte Carlo, entering the bout on the back of two duels with Dave Allen – chaotic contests that saw the former sparring partners trade wins.
Fisher, 26, survived a knockdown to win a controversial decision against the veteran in December, before Allen again floored the “Romford Bull” en route to a stoppage victory in May.
Now Fisher, one of Britain’s favourite fresh faces in boxing, heads to Monaco to begin his rebuilding process. He does so under the guidance of a new coach in Tony Sims, as well as Matchroom promoter Eddie Hearn – who will be keen to see his prospect back on form.
Fisher was due to box Herbert Matovu this weekend, but the Ugandan was replaced on just a few days’ notice by Slovakia’s Balaz. Here’s all you need to know.
When is the fight?
Fisher vs Balaz will take place on Saturday 6 December, at the Salle des Etoiles concert hall in Monte Carlo’s Sporting complex. The fight will play out on the undercard of Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail.
The event is due to begin at 7pm GMT, but the exact timing of Fisher’s fight is as yet unclear. The Independent will update this page as more information becomes available.
How can I watch it?
The event will air live exclusively on DAZN in the UK, US, and most countries worldwide. You can purchase a DAZN subscription here, with plans starting at £14.99 per month.
Fight card
Subject to change; ‘C’ denotes champion
Shabaz Masoud vs Peter McGrail (vacant EBU European super-bantamweight title)
Beatriz Ferreira (C) vs Elif Nur Turhan (IBF women’s lightweight title)
Johnny Fisher vs Ivan Balaz (heavyweight)
Conah Walker vs Pat McCormack (welterweight)
Sean McComb (C) vs Hugo Micallef (IBF European super-lightweight title)
