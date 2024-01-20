Jump to content

updated

Jonas vs Mayer LIVE: Boxing fight updates and results tonight

Follow live as Natasha Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title in her hometown of Liverpool, against America’s Mikaela Mayer

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 20 January 2024 18:00


Natasha Jonas and Mikaela Mayer will go head to head in Liverpool tonight, as hometown fighter Jonas defends the IBF welterweight title.

Jonas, an Olympic veteran, finally achieved her world-title dream in 2022, before dropping down to welterweight to become a two-division champion. The 39-year-old will make her first defence of the IBF belt this evening, as Mayer looks to follow Jonas in becoming a two-weight champion.

The American made her UK debut in 2022, losing her unified super-featherweight titles to Alycia Baumgardner, and her two subsequent fights have also come on these shores – and produced better results. Mayer moved up to lightweight to win the WBC interim title last year, before moving up again and securing a victory at super-lightweight.

Now, the 33-year-old returns to the UK and moves up in weight once more to challenge Jonas, in Saturday’s main event at the M&S Bank Arena.

Follow live updates and results below.

Alex Pattle20 January 2024 17:59

