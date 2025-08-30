Parker’s manager names three-man British shortlist for next fight amid Usyk stand-off

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Boxing manager Spencer Brown believes Joseph Parker will fight a British opponent before the end of the year, naming three ‘top-level’ boxers as potential dance partners.

The interim title holder with the World Boxing Organisation (WBO), Parker, currently has his sights on fighting undisputed heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk, with a fight between the two ordered.

Subscribe to DAZN now to watch over 185 fights a year

However, the Ukrainian has requested that talks be halted as he recovers from injury, leaving Parker to wait. In the meantime, Brown believes that Parker will return to the ring in 2025, with a British opponent eyed.

Brown told Boxing News: “I think he’ll defend his interim title before Christmas, he’ll have to, because he’ll have to get a fight in. And I think he’ll fight an English guy. I think he’ll fight one of the top-level English guys.

“Whether it’s (Daniel) Dubois, whether it’s Fabio Wardley, there’s quite a few to choose from at the moment. But one of those top guys – it might be Derek Chisora, he’s got himself in a great place.”

Parker and Dubois were meant to meet at the start of 2025 for the International Boxing Federation (IBF) title, then in the possession of Dubois.

However, Dubois fell ill on the week of the fight on the undercard of Beterbiev-Bivol II and Martin Bakole stepped in at the last minute. Parker made short work of his stand-in opponent, with the two rounds it took the Kiwi to knock out Bakole still being his most recent inside the ring.

Chisora is no stranger to Parker either, with the New Zealander defeating ‘War’ twice in 2021. Wardley is an up-and-coming heavyweight with 19 wins and a draw on his record. Like Parker, Wardley is an interim world champion, having won the World Boxing Association (WBA) version of that belt back in June.

“So he will fight, in my opinion, one of those three,” Brown restarted. “Look, I’ve got one fighter, I can’t tell you who, there’s one person who particularly sticks out, who I think the fight will happen with.”

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Enjoy 185+ fights a year on DAZN, the Global Home of Boxing Never miss a fight from top promoters. Watch on your devices anywhere, anytime. Buy Now ADVERTISEMENT. If you sign up to this service we will earn commission. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

Another Brit Parker could potentially face is highly-rated prospect Moses Itauma, who is rated at number one by the WBO. If Usyk decides to face a different opponent rather than his mandatory challenger Parker, he might have to vacate the full WBO title.

That would likely see Parker elevated to full champion, and an immediate defence against a highly ranked contender would be called.

Parker has reigned as the WBO’s heavyweight world champion before, holding the belt between 2016 and 2018 until he was defeated in a unification bout with Anthony Joshua.

The Kiwi has a mixed record against British fighters, losing to Joshua, Dillian Whyte, and Joe Joyce, whilst enjoying success against Chisora, Jack Massey, and Hughie Fury.

DAZN is the home of combat sports, broadcasting over 185 fights a year from the world's best promoters, including Matchroom, Queensberry, Golden Boy, Misfits, PFL, BKFC, GLORY and more.

An Annual Saver subscription is a one-off cost of £119.99 / $224.99 (for 12 months access), that's just 64p / $1.21 per fight.

There is also a Monthly Flex Pass option (cancel any time) at £24.99 / $29.99 per month. A subscription includes weekly magazine shows, comprehensive fight library, exclusive interviews, behind-the-scenes documentaries, and podcasts and vodcasts. For pricing in your country, more information and to sign up, click here.