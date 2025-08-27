Moses Itauma’s manager names preferred next opponent – and it’s not Oleksandr Usyk

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Moses Itauma’s manager has picked out his fighter’s next opponent, who is being eyed for a fight in December after Itauma’s first-round destruction of Dillian Whyte.

After Itauma blasted past Whyte with more ease than anyone before, the calls have been for Itauma to step in with the undisputed king of the division, Oleksandr Usyk, next. Saudi boxing boss Turki Alalshikh believes this is the fight to make and said so after Usyk knocked out Daniel Dubois in July.

But Francis Warren sees it differently and, speaking to Boxing News, named Filip Hrgovic as the man they are targeting for the young phenom’s return before the end of the year.

“If it is a fight that people may not see as a career-defining fight, then that is on us to decide on what step we take. I like the [Filip] Hrgovic fight, we will just have to see how [Hrgovic’s] cut heals up.”

Hrgovic is coming off an impressive win over former British champion David Adeleye on the undercard of Itauma's win over Whyte. The Croatian is ranked No 6 by The Ring and WBC. He also sits at No 2 with the WBO, just below Itauma, who is their top-ranked contender.

With the division on temporary hold while the undisputed champion Oleksandr Usyk decides on what is next, a fight against Hrgovic could be an eliminator for Joseph Parker’s WBO interim title.

Filip Hrgovic sports a nasty gash over his right eye ( Getty Images )

While Itauma came through his fight with Whyte without a scratch, Hrgovic suffered a nasty cut above his right eye on the way to a unanimous decision against Adeleye.

This raises doubts about his ability to make a quick turnaround for a fight in December, as Warren hopes. If the towering Croatian is unavailable, then other names to consider include Jermaine Franklin and Kubrat Pulev.

Warren says they are open to any opportunities, but he was clear that Itauma will be back before the year is out.

“He will fight again in December, the world is his oyster,” said Warren. “What’s next? Watch this space. It is very exciting to be working with someone who is such a fantastic ambassador for the sport. If a big opportunity presents itself, we will grab it.”

