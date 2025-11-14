Joseph Parker faces boxing ban after failed drugs test
Parker tested positive for traces of cocaine, according to reports, on the day of his defeat to Fabio Wardley
Former heavyweight boxing champion Joseph Parker failed a drugs test before his defeat to Fabio Wardley last month, according to reports.
Traces of cocaine were found in a test given to the Voluntary Anti-Doping Agency (Vada), Sky Sports News reported, with the sample handed over on 25 October – the day of the fight against Wardley.
The Independent has contacted Parker’s promoter David Higgins and Vada for comment.
The Ring magazine reported that those close to the fighter were dismayed by the findings, while Parker has the opportunity to request for his B-sample to be tested.
Parker, 33, was stopped by Wardley in the 11th round at the O2 Arena in London, with the New Zealander losing his WBO interim heavyweight title as a result.
Before facing Wardley, Parker was in line to face Oleksandr Usyk for all four heavyweight belts in 2026.
