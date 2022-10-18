Josh Taylor vs Jack Catterall rematch announcement due in ‘next week or so’
Judges were investigated and their scoring was referred to police after Taylor’s controversial decision win against Catterall in February
An announcement around a rematch between Josh Taylor and Jack Catterall is due ‘in the next week or so’, according to promoter Ben Shalom.
Taylor remained undisputed super-lightweight champion in February with a controversial split-decision win against Catterall, whom most observers believed won the fight in Glasgow. The result also saw Taylor, 31, remain unbeaten, while Catterall, 29, suffered a first professional loss as the Englishman ventured onto the champion’s home turf.
Such was the controversy around the bout that the British Boxing Board of Control launched an investigation into the judging, while Catterall’s local MP in Chorley referred the matter to police.
Taylor, who said in February that he felt he won the contest, has been so intent on proving himself in a rematch with Catterall that he has vacated two of his titles to avoid other, mandatory challengers.
“I’m hoping to be able to announce that [rematch] in the next week or so,” Boxxer chief Shalom told the Daily Mail.
“I think that’s a huge fight, which was in the midst of controversy. The only way to correct that is to find a way to do the rematch. It’s an extremely important rematch for British boxing.
“I think we’re there. We’re tying up a few things with the venues and around certain promotional elements, but both fighters are in. It’s likely now to be very early next year.”
Taylor’s professional record stands at 19-0 (13 knockouts), while Catterall’s is 26-1 (13 KOs).
