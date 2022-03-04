Tyson Fury has hit out at the scoring of Jack Catterall’s controversial loss to Josh Taylor, saying the judges “have absolutely destroyed” the beaten challenger’s “life and career”.

Englishman Catterall fought Taylor in hostile territory on 26 February, challenging the Scot for his super-lightweight titles at the OVO Hydro in Glasgow.

Despite the vast majority of fans and pundits believing that Catterall did enough to win the fight, two of the three judges scored the bout in favour of Taylor, who remained unbeaten with the victory – while Catterall suffered his first loss as a professional.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBofC) has since announced that it is launching an investigation into the scoring, which WBC heavyweight champion Fury condemned this week.

“I think the judging these days is a disgrace,” Fury told BT Sport.

“I think they need a good kick in the a** for it.

“They can’t change the decision now and they’ve absolutely destroyed Jack Catterall’s life and career. It’s disgraceful.”

Victor Loughlin scored the bout 113-112 to Taylor, while Ian John-Lewis produced the most controversial scorecard of 114-111 in favour of the Scot. Howard Foster was the only judge who favoured Catterall, 113-112.

Jack Catterall (right) reacts to the controversial scorecards of his fight against Josh Taylor (Action Images via Reuters)

In the days since, Fury and his UK promoter Frank Warren have said they do not want British judges for the heavyweight champion’s upcoming title defence against fellow Briton Dillian Whyte, which will take place at London’s Wembley Stadium on 23 April.

“This has to stop, it was terrible for Jack and is killing the credibility of boxing,” Warren wrote in a letter to the BBBofC.

“If they were football referees they would be downgraded but what happens – they move on to the next show without any accountability.

“I do not want British officials for Fury-Whyte. As our governing body, stop this chummy jobs for the boys and do something for the sake of our sport, the Jack Catteralls, and downgrade these incompetent officials.”

Fury knocked out Deontay Wilder in his two most recent bouts but only after a controversial split draw with the American in the rivals’ first clash. Most followers of the sport thought Fury should have been awarded a victory for his performance across the 12 rounds in that 2018 meeting.