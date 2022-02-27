Josh Taylor enjoyed a gift from the judges on Saturday night after retaining his undisputed world titles in a points decision over Jack Catterall.

Most concluded that the Scot was fortunate to keep his unbeaten record despite judges Howard Foster, Victor Loughlin and Ian John-Lewis all scoring the bout to the Tartan Tornado.

The scorecards at the Hydro in Glasgow, Scotland read: 112-113, 114-111, 113-112.

The scorecards confirm that two of the three judges gave Taylor the final two rounds of the fight despite an alarming total of just six punches landed.

Despite the controversy, Taylory refused to offer a rematch to his rival.

The fighters react to the official decision (Action Images via Reuters)

“I don’t think there is any need for a rematch,” Taylor said. “I won in the second half of the fight. I took over and bossed him.

“I 100 per cent [believed I had done enough to win]. It wasn’t my best performance and he caught me with some good shots.

“I put a lot of pressure on myself and it showed in the first half of the fight but when I found my rhythm I started catching him.

“I know I won the fight.”

Taylor vs Catterall scorecards (BBBofC)

While Catterall’s trainer Jamie Moore reacted angrily to the decision: “It’s difficult to put into words how we feel.

“You’re talking about a kid who has worked all his life for that moment. He waited three years for that opportunity.

Taylor vs Catterall fight stats (Compubox)

“He did the right thing for boxing on the promise he would get the opportunity. He beat the champion in his own backyard and gets absolutely robbed.

“Think about the message that sends. My son will think: ‘why should I get into boxing.

Taylor vs Catterall punch stats (Top Rank/ESPN)

“It was snatched away. It’s disgusting. He is absolutely heartbroken.”