Frank Warren has said that scoring controversies are “killing the credibility of boxing” and that he does not want British judges for the fight between Tyson Fury and Dillian Whyte.

The promoter’s comments come in the wake of the Josh Taylor’s win over Jack Catterall, which was scored the champion’s way in a split decision after a fight that Catterall appeared to have the better of.

The British Boxing Board of Control (BBBoC) are investigating the scoring of the fight, particularly that of judge Ian John-Lewis.

With Whyte and Fury due to face one another in a high-profile heavyweight clash at Wembley Stadium in April, it would be expected that an all-British encounter would be overseen by a home referee and panel of judges.

But The Times reports that Warren has written to the BBBoC to say he does not want British officials appointed, and urged the organisation to “downgrade” the “incompetent” judges.

“This has to stop, it was terrible for Jack [Catterall] and is killing the credibility of boxing,” Warren wrote.

“If they were football referees they would be downgraded but what happens – they move on to the next show without any accountability.

“I do not want British officials for Fury-Whyte.

“As our governing body, stop this chummy jobs for the boys and do something for the sake of our sport, the Jack Catteralls, and downgrade these incompetent officials.”

Whyte is not expected Tuesday’s press conference ahead of the 23 April fight.

The 33-year-old will challenge the unbeaten Fury for his WBC and The Ring heavyweight titles.