Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK EditionAsia EditionEdición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in

Josh Warrington hints at retirement with gesture in defeat to Anthony Cacace

The Leeds fighter lost on points to Anthony Cacace before a symbolic gesture inside the ring after the decision was announced

Jack Rathborn
At Wembley Stadium
Saturday 21 September 2024 20:04
Comments
Josh Warrington looks dejected after losing his fight against Anthony Cacace
Josh Warrington looks dejected after losing his fight against Anthony Cacace (Action Images via Reuters)

Your support helps us to tell the story

Support Now

As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.

Your support enables me to be in the room, pressing for transparency and accountability. Without your contributions, we wouldn't have the resources to challenge those in power.

Your donation makes it possible for us to keep doing this important work, keeping you informed every step of the way to the November election

Head shot of Andrew Feinberg

Andrew Feinberg

White House Correspondent

Josh Warrington appeared to retire after defeat to Anthony Cacace on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard at Wembley Stadium.

The Leeds Warrior dropped a decision to the Irishman for the IBO world super feather title, and was then seen leaving his gloves in the middle of the ring.

A popular gesture when fighters retire immediately after doing battle inside the ring, Warrington then posed for a picture with his gloves by his feet.

The former world champion now has 31 wins, four defeats and a draw in his professional career, but after extending his losing streak to three bouts, Warrington looks to have ended his career.

Warrington, 33, became the IBF featherweight world champion in 2022 with victory over Kiko Martinez, but then dropped a decision to Luis Alberto Lopez before a knockout defeat to Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

And he fell short again here, with Cacace controlling the fight and earning a comfortable win with all three judges scoring the bout clearly in the Irishman’s favour: 117-111, 117-111, 118-110.

“He's been an amazing servant to British boxing,” trainer Shane McGuigan remarked on BBC 5 Live after witnessing the gesture.

Josh Warrington walks out of the ring after throwing his gloves down
Josh Warrington walks out of the ring after throwing his gloves down (Getty Images)

Join our commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in