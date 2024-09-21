Josh Warrington hints at retirement with gesture in defeat to Anthony Cacace

Your support helps us to tell the story Support Now Find out more Close As your White House correspondent, I ask the tough questions and seek the answers that matter.



Josh Warrington appeared to retire after defeat to Anthony Cacace on the Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois undercard at Wembley Stadium.

The Leeds Warrior dropped a decision to the Irishman for the IBO world super feather title, and was then seen leaving his gloves in the middle of the ring.

A popular gesture when fighters retire immediately after doing battle inside the ring, Warrington then posed for a picture with his gloves by his feet.

The former world champion now has 31 wins, four defeats and a draw in his professional career, but after extending his losing streak to three bouts, Warrington looks to have ended his career.

Warrington, 33, became the IBF featherweight world champion in 2022 with victory over Kiko Martinez, but then dropped a decision to Luis Alberto Lopez before a knockout defeat to Leigh Wood in Sheffield.

And he fell short again here, with Cacace controlling the fight and earning a comfortable win with all three judges scoring the bout clearly in the Irishman’s favour: 117-111, 117-111, 118-110.

“He's been an amazing servant to British boxing,” trainer Shane McGuigan remarked on BBC 5 Live after witnessing the gesture.