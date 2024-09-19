✕ Close Guy Ritchie-directed trailer for Anthony Joshua vs Daniel Dubois is released

Anthony Joshua and Daniel Dubois will trade words at a press conference today, two days before their all-British title fight at Wembley Stadium.

Joshua, 34, will challenge Dubois for the IBF heavyweight title on Saturday (21 September), bidding to become a three-time world champion.

Since losing the unified belts to Oleksandr Usyk in 2021 and failing to regain them in 2022, “AJ” has been near-perfect: outpointing Jermaine Franklin then stopping Robert Helenius, Otto Wallin and Francis Ngannou.

Meanwhile, Dubois bounced back from his own loss to Usyk – a stoppage defeat last August – with TKOs of Jarrell Miller in December and Filip Hrgovic in June. The latter result won Dubois, 27, the interim IBF title – which was upgraded when Usyk vacated the official belt.

And so the IBF title is on the line at Wembley this weekend, but before then, Joshua and Dubois will make their final statements at today’s press conference. Follow live updates from the Joshua vs Dubois press conference, below.