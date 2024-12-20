Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Anthony Joshua may not engage in a risky rematch with Daniel Dubois after all, according to Saudi adviser Turki Al-Sheikh.

In September, Dubois dropped Joshua three times en route to a fifth-round knockout win, retaining the IBF heavyweight belt against his fellow Briton.

Talk quickly turned to a rematch of the Wembley showdown, but Dubois has since been paired with Joseph Parker, who will challenge the 27-year-old in Riyadh in February.

When Al-Sheikh was asked about Joshua vs Dubois 2 on Thursday, he told iFL TV: “Of course I want to see it again, but I don’t think it will happen again.”

Joshua’s other main option for his next bout is a long-awaited clash with Tyson Fury, yet – as ever – there are complications there.

Fury, who challenges Oleksandr Usyk for the unified titles on Saturday, is contracted for a trilogy fight with the Ukrainian, 37, if he emerges victorious in Riyadh.

In May, Usyk outpointed Fury in the same Saudi city to become undisputed heavyweight champion. In doing so, the former cruiserweight king stayed unbeaten and handed the Briton his first professional loss.

open image in gallery Anthony Joshua (left) was stopped by Daniel Dubois in September ( PA Wire )

open image in gallery Oleksandr Usyk (left) and Tyson Fury will clash in a rematch on Saturday ( Getty Images )

So, Joshua faces an uncertain 2025. The 35-year-old could face a beaten Fury, 36, if the “Gypsy King” loses to Usyk again, though “AJ” vs Fury would have lost much of its lustre in that case.

Should Parker beat Dubois in February, Joshua could angle for a title shot against the New Zealander, whom he beat on points in 2018.

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Enjoy over 150+ fights on DAZN,

the Global Home of Boxing. Stream now

Parker is now riding a five-fight win streak, having beaten Deontay Wilder and Zhilei Zhang in his last two outings. Parker, 32, defeated both men on points – Wilder in December 2023 and Zhang in March of this year.