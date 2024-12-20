The Independent's journalism is supported by our readers. When you purchase through links on our site, we may earn commission.
Fury vs Usyk 2 LIVE: Latest news and weigh-in updates after absurdly long face-off
We are just one days away from the biggest rematch of the year, as Tyson Fury bids to avenge his first loss – against unified heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk
Tyson Fury’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is just one days away, as the Briton aims to claim the unified heavyweight titles – seven months after suffering his first professional loss, against the Ukrainian.
In May, Usyk won a split decision against Fury to become the division’s first undisputed champion in 24 years. Now, the pair return to Riyadh, Saudi Arabia, where Usyk defends the gold against the “Gypsy King” – minus the IBF belt, which he vacated in spring.
Fury fought impressively in May, leading the fight after the midway stage, but a phenomenal rally from Usyk secured victory, keeping the former cruiserweight king unbeaten. Usyk, 37, even came close to stopping Fury, 36, in round nine, and will take great confidence from that in Saturday’s rematch.
But there was little to take from Wednesday’s open workouts, where Fury laced up his gloves but threw zero punches. That said, his coach Sugarhill Steward did drop some news: that Fury’s father John will not be in the Gypsy King’s corner this time around.
Then, on Thursday, the press conference brought a ridiculous, 12-minute face-off between Fury and Usyk, who both refused to back down despite attempts from WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman and others.
Follow all the build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, after Thursday's press conference, below.
Yesterday’s press conference followed Wednesday’s open workouts.
They, too, were intriguing, as Fury laced up his gloves but refused to throw a single punch... before Usyk shadow boxed and danced around the ring.
There was some major news, though: Fury’s head coach, Sugarhill Steward, claimed that the boxer’s father, John, has been axed from their corner team...
Welcome back to our Usyk vs Fury 2 fight-week blog! It feels slightly surreal to say, but fight night is tomorrow...
A huge rematch in Saudi Arabia, as Fury tries to avenge his sole professional loss and take the unified heavyweight belts from Usyk.
At 5pm GMT today, we’ll have the weigh-in, but first, let’s take a look at what happened at yesterday’s press conference.
Little was said before Fury and Usyk faced off for TWELVE, WHOLE, MINUTES.
We’ll be back tomorrow with more build-up to Usyk vs Fury 2, and live updates from the weigh-in.
Join us then!
Here’s the full rundown on what was said, and what happened, at today’s press conference.
The event was less about what was said, in truth, and more about that absurdly long face-off...
WBC president Mauricio Sulaiman arrived at the seven-minute mark to try to separate the boxers. No luck.
Nine minutes gone now, and the rivals have started talking. Fury, as you’d expect, is doing most of the barking.
Ten minutes gone, and some bodies are trying to take Fury away. He’s having none of it.
At 12 minutes, they FINALLY separate! Wow...
Closing remarks from Fury and Usyk.
Fury: “Can’t wait for Saturday night, thank you everybody involved. God bless.”
Usyk: “Don’t be afraid, [Tyson]. I will not leave you alone. See you on Saturday.”
Usyk repeating his words from before their first fight, there.
The fighters share a long, long, long, long face-off. Intense stuff.
It’s been five minutes, and they’re still staring each other in the eye!
Eddie Hearn reiterates his prediction that Fury will win, but he stresses that it will take “something extraordinary” to beat Usyk.
Hearn says Fury is capable of something extraordinary.
Fury’s US promoter Bob Arum praises Usyk’s spirit and strength amid Ukraine’s war with Russia... but he’s backing the “Gypsy King”, of course.
Usyk’s manager Egis Klimas is up now. “We will see once again, Saturday night, who Oleksandr Usyk is.”
Fury’s manager Spencer Brown: “[Fury] has lived like a monk. He thinks he’s had something taken off him that he shouldn’t have. And he wants it back.”
Brown also credits Usyk and the Ukrainians in general for their fighting spirit, but does the same for the “travelling people”.
“His grandmother’s grandmother could fight,” Brown says of Fury, who smirks.
Usyk welcomes the crowd. Nothing of much note said by the Ukrainian yet, as his promoter Krassyuk interprets for him.
Fury’s promoter Warren says: “The first fight was magnificent, it was a great fight. It had everything, very close fight. This time around, I know these guys have shared the ring for 12 rounds, they know each other’s strengths and weaknesses.
“It’s gonna be about who can exploit the weaknesses. I believe Tyson Fury will come through this, and I don’t think this fight goes the distance [...] Do not blink after the first bell.”
Fury: “I’m gonna dish out a whole lot of pain. I’m gonna put this f***er in the hurt locker for sure.”
He sounds serious...
“I’ve got nothing to say apart from there’s gonna be a whole lot of hurt and pain in this fight – you watch.
“The first fight I talked, I joked – my whole career [I did that].”
Not this time, he says.
