Tyson Fury breaks silence after storming out of ring following Oleksandr Usyk rematch defeat
Tyson Fury has broken his silence after storming out of ring following his Oleksandr Usyk rematch defeat.
Fury lost 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards as his bid to avenge his only career loss ended conclusively with the extraordinary Usyk retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO titles.
Fury promptly left the ring after the result was announced on Saturday night (21 December).
Speaking in a press conference afterward, Fury insisted Usyk had been gifted an early Christmas present after disputing the Ukrainian’s unanimous points victory in their rematch in Riyadh.
“I felt a little Christmas spirit in there and I think he got a little Christmas gift from them judges. An early Christmas gift,” said Fury.
