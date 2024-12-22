Promoter Frank Warren brands Tyson Fury’s loss to Oleksandr Usyk ‘nuts’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

Tyson Fury’s unanimous points defeat to unified world heavyweight champion Oleksandr Usyk in Riyadh was branded “nuts” by promoter Frank Warren.

Fury lost 116-112 on all three judges’ scorecards as his bid to avenge his only career loss ended conclusively with the extraordinary Usyk retaining his WBA, WBC and WBO belts.

The 36-year-old from Morecambe left the ring after the decision was read out, leaving Warren to protest over the outcome.

“How did Tyson only get four rounds in this fight? It’s impossible,” the Queensbury Promotions boss told DAZN.

“Only four rounds. Each of them gave him four rounds, four different rounds. I’m not saying this because I’m biased, but everyone along the front there all thought it went the same way.

“It’s nuts. It’s nuts, I don’t get it. I’m really disappointed with that. I thought he was in control of the fight and boxed extremely well. Usyk was on the back foot for most of the fight, but it is what it is.”

Fury’s future now comes into question following a second successive defeat to Usyk, but Warren declined to speculate on what he might do.

“I don’t know. He’s very disappointed, like I am as well. It’s up to him,” Warren said.

“It’s too early, just after a fight. Obviously emotions are running high. We’ll have to wait and see what happens for Tyson in the future. He’ll have to make up his mind.”

Usyk called upon Saudi Arabia’s boxing powerbroker Turki Alalshikh to arrange a rematch with Daniel Dubois after Britain’s IBF champion entered the ring during the post-fight interviews.

Dubois was knocked out in the ninth round by Usyk in August 2023 but has rebuilt impressively since then, culminating in his explosive defeat of Anthony Joshua in October.

“I want my revenge. I want my revenge Usyk! Well done tonight, well done. God bless. I want my revenge for the robbery last time. Let’s go, let’s go. Make it happen Frank!” Dubois said.

Usyk replied: “Your excellency, make the fight with Daniel Dubois. Thank you so much.

“I can do more. I’m ready to fight (Dubois), no problem. Next fight no problem. Now I want to go home and rest.”

Usyk paid tribute to Fury having engaged in the second classic encounter of a compelling rivalry.

“He’s a great fighter, a great opponent and it was a great 24 rounds. Unbelievable 24 rounds in my career. Thank you so much,” Usyk said.