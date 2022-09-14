Anthony Joshua resumes training as Tyson Fury talks advance

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }}{{ message }}{{ /verifyErrors }}{{ ^verifyErrors }}Something went wrong. Please try again later{{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Joshua has returned to training as he seemingly begins to prepare for a potential fight with Tyson Fury.

The all-British heavyweight clash looked to have slipped away once and for all when Joshua suffered a second straight points loss to Oleksandr Usyk in August, a result that saw the Ukrainian retain the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles and seemed to set up a bout with WBC champion Fury.

Fury, 34, is keen to box again in December, however, which would come too soon for Usyk, and the “Gypsy King” has now turned his attention to Joshua, 32.

Joshua has accepted ‘all terms’ proposed by Fury’s team as the super-fight finally starts to look realistic after years of pining from fans and a foiled attempt to make the contest in 2021.

And “AJ” has begun to share training photos as he seemingly begins preparations for a potential showdown with Fury.

Having posted a photo of himself at a gym last week, the two-time world heavyweight champion shared an Instagram story this Tuesday featuring a picture of himself in the ring at Loughborough University.

His trainer Angel Fernandez then posted an Instagram story showing Joshua at the Loughborough gym with fellow British heavyweight Frazer Clarke.

It is unclear whether Joshua would train under Fernandez for a fight with Fury, or under Robert Garcia, whom AJ brought onboard for the Usyk rematch.

Fernandez was promoted after Joshua’s first loss to Usyk, in September 2021, as the heavyweight’s long-time head coach Rob McCracken stepped away from the team.

Fernandez worked with Garcia in the lead-up to this summer’s second clash with Usyk, and Garcia has said he is open to coaching Joshua going forward.