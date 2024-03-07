✕ Close Johnny Fisher: Knocking Out Barriers from Rugby to Boxing

Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will hit the scales at a weigh-in today, just 24 hours before fight night in Saudi Arabia.

Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua will box Ngannou, a former UFC champion, in Riyadh on Friday (8 March), in the latter’s second fight in the sport. The Cameroonian, 37, made his boxing debut in October, flooring WBC champion Tyson Fury en route to a controversial decision loss.

Now Ngannou has returned to Riyadh for another clash with a Briton, as he prepares to face “AJ”, 34. Joshua’s last fight also came in the Saudi city, as he stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds in December. With that, the Olympic gold medalist made it three wins from three fights in 2023, following his stoppage of Robert Helenius and decision victory over Jermaine Franklin.

Joshua vs Ngannou has been billed as “Knockout Chaos”, but before the heavyweights can trade punches, they must take to the scales. Follow live updates below.