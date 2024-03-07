Anthony Joshua vs Francis Ngannou weigh-in LIVE: Latest updates ahead of fight in Saudi Arabia
Follow live as ‘AJ’ and the ex-UFC champion hit the scales, before Friday’s boxing match in Riyadh
Anthony Joshua and Francis Ngannou will hit the scales at a weigh-in today, just 24 hours before fight night in Saudi Arabia.
Former two-time heavyweight champion Joshua will box Ngannou, a former UFC champion, in Riyadh on Friday (8 March), in the latter’s second fight in the sport. The Cameroonian, 37, made his boxing debut in October, flooring WBC champion Tyson Fury en route to a controversial decision loss.
Now Ngannou has returned to Riyadh for another clash with a Briton, as he prepares to face “AJ”, 34. Joshua’s last fight also came in the Saudi city, as he stopped Otto Wallin in five rounds in December. With that, the Olympic gold medalist made it three wins from three fights in 2023, following his stoppage of Robert Helenius and decision victory over Jermaine Franklin.
Joshua vs Ngannou has been billed as “Knockout Chaos”, but before the heavyweights can trade punches, they must take to the scales. Follow live updates below.
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
In other boxing news...
A couple of hours ago, it was announced that Jake Paul will box Mike Tyson in July, at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium – and live on Netflix.
More here:
Jake Paul to fight Mike Tyson ‘live on Netflix’
The fight will take place at the Dallas Cowboys’ stadium on 20 July
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
Yesterday’s press conference saw no barbs traded before Joshua and Ngannou. However... the Cameroonian did get into an exchange with Tyson Fury, who was sat in the front row.
Take a look at what went down:
Watch: Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury in heated exchange ahead of Anthony Joshua bout
Francis Ngannou and Tyson Fury clashed again at the final press conference ahead of the former UFC star’s fight with Anthony Joshua. The “Gypsy King”, who confronted the former MMA champion over claims he was a “coward” earlier this week, sat in the front row of the audience as his rival took questions. “I’m going to wipe the ring with your a*** again - there was blood in the ring,” Ngannou told Fury. “Respect the fact boxing rules are protecting us because you are nothing in front of me. I’ll beat you every day, twice on Sunday,” he added, clicking his fingers.
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
Our final preview ahead of tomorrow night looks at the co-main event: Zhilei Zhang vs Joseph Parker.
“Parker’s application of intelligent aggression, which he employed so well against Wilder, could be key here. Zhang, too, has form for picking his moments to be mean. Yet while both men are capable of cruelty, they are beloved in their own ways in the boxing world. Zhang’s broken English and ability to break opponents have endeared him to fans, while Parker is known among journalists as arguably the nicest guy in the sport.
“‘Joseph Parker is a hell of a fighter,’ Zhang said respectfully at Wednesday’s press conference. ‘He’s young, he’s hungry, and he’s coming for the belt.’ Parker, meanwhile, opted for light-hearted, euphemistic quips about Zhang’s surname. Then, however, each fighter’s mean streak slipped out. ‘I’m the tiger here.’ Zhang warned. ‘If you want to hunt, if you want to take the food out of my mouth, you’ll pay the price.’ Parker hit back: ‘I feel dangerous, I really do, and Zhang’s going to feel the danger.’
“For 12 rounds in Riyadh, neither boxer will worry about being nice. On Friday, it will be a resurgent Parker against a surging Zhang, in a fight that may just outshine the main event.”
Full article:
How ‘Big Bang’ Zhang can steal Joshua and Ngannou’s thunder
Moments before Joshua and Ngannou share the ring in Riyadh, Zhilei Zhang will defend his interim title against Joseph Parker
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
Two previews down, two to go! Here is one specifically on Ngannou, and a story beyond anything that Hollywood could dream up...
“When Francis Ngannou’s heartbreaking, tear-jerking, awe-inspiring, miraculous life is imagined as a motion picture – and it will be – Hollywood’s chosen scribes will trade sheepish glances in the writers’ room. Forget any fantasy film they have worked on, any cheesy sporting drama, any puffed-up biopic; they will ask themselves how to tone down Ngannou’s story, how to make it more believable, how to avoid raised eyebrows, rolling pupils and dismissive scoffs in cinemas.
“That is because even the most creative, unhinged or audacious scriptwriter would not dare to conjure a narrative with the kind of backstory, plot twists and three-act structure that define Ngannou’s career.
“The Cameroonian’s first act would take place in his country of birth, where at just 10 years old he was leaking streaks of sweat and drops of blood in a sand quarry in Batie. This start in life combined physical labour with a need to provide, a situation not fit for any child. That is to say nothing of the more relatable life-shaping events affecting a young Ngannou: his parents’ divorce when the future fighter was just six, a struggle to gain a formal education.
“Yet even with that lack of education, Ngannou exhibited a precocious wisdom – one that explains so much of his impossible success.”
Full article:
Real-life Rocky? Francis Ngannou’s story is beyond any Hollywood script
He worked in a sand quarry at the age of 10, lived homeless on the streets of Paris, then won UFC gold and is now boxing the heavyweights of his generation. Ngannou’s life and career are destined to be displayed on the big screen, writes Alex Pattle
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
And here’s another look at Joshua vs Ngannou, from this morning...
“A potential concern for Joshua is that, while his knockout ability undoubtedly eclipses Tyson Fury’s, Ngannou proved utterly unfazed by Fury’s offence. The ‘Predator’ was even apathetic to a stray elbow that landed clean for Fury, who momentarily did his best impression of a mixed martial artist. It was a visual almost as shocking as the knockdown itself.
“Between Ngannou’s power, resilience, and a distinct lack of pressure, there is more than enough to suggest that Friday could be a dangerous night for Joshua. The Briton’s experience across 12 rounds at the highest level, however, may prove crucial; Friday’s main event is scheduled for 10 rounds, but Ngannou did require a second wind of sorts to finish strong against Fury, whereas Joshua’s knockout power has carried late in fights before.
“Joshua got rid of Kubrat Pulev in the ninth round, Carlos Takam in the tenth, and famously Wladimir Klitschko in the 11th.”
Full article:
Why fear will settle Joshua and Ngannou’s dangerous fight
For fans, this Friday should be fun. But the fighters? They should both be a little afraid...
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
As we wait for the weigh-in to begin, we’ll highlight some of our key content from the build to Joshua vs Ngannou.
First up, Steve Bunce’s preview of the main event:
Joshua faces Ngannou jeopardy – but holds key advantage over Fury
The Briton is approaching another shot at a world heavyweight title but former UFC heavyweight champion Francis Ngannou presents a threat after almost shocking Tyson Fury in his boxing debut
Joshua vs Ngannou weigh-in LIVE
