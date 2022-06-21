Joshua vs Usyk press conference LIVE: Latest updates as heavyweights face off ahead of rematch
Follow live as Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk speak in Saudi Arabia, where they will fight in August
Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch this August, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will take part in a press conference in Saudi Arabia today and come face to face for the first time since their heavyweight title fight in London last September.
Usyk outboxed Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ease to a unanimous-decision win and claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. In doing so, the Ukrainian remained unbeaten, while the result marked the second time “AJ” had lost as a professional and the second time he had dropped the titles. Joshua will bid to regain the gold in this rematch, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, with the Briton’s second clash with Usyk scheduled for 20 August. It had been expected to be held in spring, but Usyk returned to his home country to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, forcing a delay.
The fight will now take place in Saudi Arabia, where Joshua outpointed Ruiz Jr to avenge his knockout loss to the Mexican-American three years ago, though that rematch was held in Riyadh, while Usyk-Joshua 2 will play out in Jeddah. An exact venue could be announced at today’s press conference, where Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is also set to be present. Follow live updates from the first Usyk-Joshua 2 press conference, below.
The obvious question is whether the #RageOnTheRedSea marks Joshua’s last chance to set up an in-ring meeting with Tyson Fury, who claims – to the disbelief of most – that he has had his last dance.
Most would answer ‘yes’, but when Joshua, 32, was knocked out by Andy Ruiz Jr three years ago, the feeling was the same. Yet AJ responded with a mature performance at the end of 2019 to outpoint Ruiz Jr and reclaim his heavyweight belts. When the Briton lost them again, this time to Usyk last autumn, the probability of a clash with Fury faded to a mere possibility and then – with Fury’s ‘retirement’ after knocking out Dillian Whyte in April – an improbability.
And yes, if Joshua is to lose to Usyk once more, it is all but certain that we will never see that all-British heavyweight unification bout. It will be the lost fight of this generation, in Britain at least.
If Joshua is indeed defeated by the unbeaten Ukrainian again, calls for his retirement will be loud and plentiful – if unjustified. For Joshua, as much as he was seemingly engineered from birth and later moulded by Hearn to be heavyweight champion, does not need to be defined by that status; nor does his career need to be defined by a potential fight with Fury.
Anthony Joshua’s rematch with Oleksandr Usyk is not the ‘last chance’ you think it is
A win for the Brit could yet set up a titanic clash with Tyson Fury, but a loss could launch the most intriguing phase of the heavyweight’s career yet
Usyk-Joshua 2 was finally announced on Sunday. Here’s our story:
Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk’s rematch will officially take place on 20 August in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia.
Usyk took the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO heavyweight titles from Joshua in September, beating the Briton via unanimous decision at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium in London.
Now Joshua (24-2, 22 knockouts) will look to avenge that defeat and regain the belts, but to do so he must do something that no fighter has managed during Usyk’s professional career: beat the Ukrainian.
A rematch between the pair was expected to take place this spring, but Usyk (19-0, 13 KOs) instead returned to his home country to aid Ukraine’s defence against the ongoing Russian invasion.
The 35-year-old – the only man to have been undisputed cruiserweight champion in the four-belt era – ultimately left Ukraine to begin training for a second fight with Joshua, and that bout has now been announced at last.
Joshua vs Usyk 2 date and location confirmed
‘AJ’ will look to regain the heavyweight titles that he lost to the unbeaten Ukrainian last year
