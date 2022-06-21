✕ Close FILE: Usyk rematch with Joshua set for August 20 in Saudi Arabia

Ahead of their highly-anticipated rematch this August, Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk will take part in a press conference in Saudi Arabia today and come face to face for the first time since their heavyweight title fight in London last September.

Usyk outboxed Joshua at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium to ease to a unanimous-decision win and claim the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts. In doing so, the Ukrainian remained unbeaten, while the result marked the second time “AJ” had lost as a professional and the second time he had dropped the titles. Joshua will bid to regain the gold in this rematch, just as he did against Andy Ruiz Jr in 2019, with the Briton’s second clash with Usyk scheduled for 20 August. It had been expected to be held in spring, but Usyk returned to his home country to aid its defence against the ongoing Russian invasion, forcing a delay.

The fight will now take place in Saudi Arabia, where Joshua outpointed Ruiz Jr to avenge his knockout loss to the Mexican-American three years ago, though that rematch was held in Riyadh, while Usyk-Joshua 2 will play out in Jeddah. An exact venue could be announced at today’s press conference, where Joshua’s promoter Eddie Hearn is also set to be present. Follow live updates from the first Usyk-Joshua 2 press conference, below.