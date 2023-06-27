Jump to content

Dillian Whyte reveals why Anthony Joshua rematch is being delayed

The pair are in talks over a summer clash, eight years after ‘AJ’ knocked out his fellow Briton

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Tuesday 27 June 2023 10:39
Comments
Frazer Clarke reflects on Olympic boxing glory as he prepares for biggest pro fight yet

Dillian Whyte has claimed that a rematch clause is holding up a potential summer clash with Anthony Joshua, as talks between the Britons’ teams continue.

Eddie Hearn, who promotes both heavyweights, suggested last week that the planned 12 August bout would not go ahead, citing Whyte’s financial demands as the reason for the fight collapsing.

However, Whyte has hinted that negotiations are ongoing.

The 35-year-old, who beat Joshua in the amateurs but was knocked out by “AJ” in a 2015 professional bout, told Talksport: “It’s like this, [Hearn] said, ‘We’re gonna send a simple contract,’ and then they sent a very complicated contract with a lot of hoops and a lot of hooks to hook me in.

“I don’t want that, I just want a simple contract, simple fight, winner moves on and has a big fight in Saudi Arabia. This fight for me is about the opportunity, it’s not about the money; that’s why I’m taking the fight for the money they’ve offered me.

“But now they’re trying to put a rematch clause in there that ties me up for a year and messes everything up. I’m not interested in that. I just want a straightforward fight, winner moves on, that’s it.

“What I don’t like is: Eddie’s out there talking nonsense; ‘Oh, we’ve got two other guys waiting to go.’ Mate, no one cares, just shut up. No one cares about who you’ve got ready to go.

“It’s a proper fight, let’s get the fight made, stop talking about all these back-up plans.”

Joshua has been in talks over a December fight with Deontay Wilder in Saudi Arabia, but Whyte’s comments suggest that the “Bodysnatcher” would want to take Joshua’s place in that contest if he were to overcome AJ.

Whyte last fought in November, narrowly outpointing Jermaine Franklin, who was also beaten on points by Joshua in April.

