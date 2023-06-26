Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Former world champion Carl Froch believes that current world heavyweight champion Tyson Fury can cement his legacy with wins against Anthony Joshua and Oleksandr Usyk.

The WBC champion has not fought since his tenth-round TKO victory against Derick Chisora in December 2022. Fury had been set to fight Usyk in April but that fight fell through in March after the pair were unable to agree terms.

The 34-year-old claimed to send a draft contract to fellow Brit Joshua in May for a fight in September but promoter Frank Warren has since confirmed that that fight will not be happing next for Fury.

For Froch, though, who became just the eighth Brit to be inducted into the International Boxing Hall of Fame earlier in June, Fury must fight have fights with both Joshua and Usyk before he retires if he wants to earn his place as the best fighter in modern heavyweight boxing.

“I can’t give him a massive legacy,” Froch said, speaking to William Hill.

“He’s fought Deontay Wilder three times, and he nearly got done in the first one which was a draw. He nearly got done again in the third, and it was three great fights against a guy who is not a massive heavyweight.

“He’s a massive puncher but because he’s not that big and heavy, Tyson Fury can keep him out of the way, lean on him and just control the fight, so it’s quite easy for Fury to do what he does because he’s so big.

“If he fights Usyk and he fights Joshua and makes mincemeat of them, then he’ll be the best of a generation.”

Joshua appears to be edging closer to a summer rematch with long-time rival Dillion Whyte while Usyk is set to take on Daniel Dubois in August after Usyk’s team won a purse big to hold the fight in Poland against the 19-1 Brit who is the WBA mandatory challenger.

For Fury, however, there is no clear opponent for a summer fight with Froch suggesting that the heavyweight champion still wants to fight Usyk but will need to lower his demands to ensure a financial agreement is met in the future.

He added: “If Tyson Fury really wants to fight Oleksandr Usyk then why is he demanding a 70/30 split, and then when it gets agreed turning round and saying that the fight isn’t happening? His bluff was called, and he realized he couldn’t get ready in six weeks when he was trying to look like the bigger man.

“I do think Tyson Fury wants to fight Usyk. He’s very confident and he’s got every reason to believe that he can beat Usyk because he’s twice the size of him and he’s a great fighter. He’s an unbelievable heavyweight.”