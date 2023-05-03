‘Deontay Wilder is in’: Anthony Joshua fight edging closer, says Eddie Hearn

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Eddie Hearn has said Anthony Joshua vs Deontay Wilder is ‘on’, ‘subject to finalising terms’ on their potential heavyweight fight.

Joshua and Wilder are in talks to square off in Saudi Arabia in December, with both fighters having expressed their desire to strike a deal.

Hearn, Joshua’s promoter, has now suggested that talks are progressing, although the bout is not a certainty.

“We’re being told that Wilder’s in,” Hearn told Boxing Social on Wednesday (3 May). “Subject to finalising some of the terms – but again, we know these people, we’ve dealt with them various times – we’re in.

“In [Joshua’s] mind, he’s fighting Deontay Wilder in December. Once that gets papered, we then work backwards to the end of July or first week of August.”

Hearn was referencing the plan for Briton Joshua, 33, to compete this summer before taking on American Wilder, 37.

“I want him to fight, I think he wants to fight, I think [coach] Derrick James wants him to fight,” Hearn said. “We’ve just got to pick the right opponent, because really it’s a preparation for that Wilder fight. You can’t [prepare for him] in a sense, but you can cement everything you’ve been doing, you can get more confident, you can get more comfortable – in your team, in your tactics.

“You need proper opposition, but you’re not gonna fight a top-five guy when you’ve got one of the biggest fighters in the world five months later.

“My priority at the moment is: secure the Deontay Wilder fight. Every other decision will stem off that.”

Wilder posted a cryptic tweet on Tuesday (2 May) after reports emerged that the former WBC champion had been arrested earlier in the day.

Wilder was said to have been pulled over by police while driving his Rolls Royce through Hollywood, and a weapon was reportedly discovered in the vehicle.

The American was taken into custody at around 1.15am, held for several hours and released from jail at 6.34am, per reports. He is said to have been “cooperative” throughout the incident.