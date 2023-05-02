Deontay Wilder breaks silence amid reports of arrest for carrying gun in Rolls Royce

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Deontay Wilder posted a mysterious tweet following reports he was arrested and jailed by police in Los Angeles for carrying a gun.

Wilder was pulled over by police while driving his Rolls Royce through Hollywood in the early hours of Tuesday morning, according to TMZ, and a weapon was discovered in the vehicle. The former heavyweight world champion was taken in to custody at around 1.15am and was “cooperative” throughout the incident.

In a message that could be interpreted as an attempt to justify carrying the 9mm pistol, Wilder tweeted: “I’d rather be safe than sorry. The End.”

The 37-year-old was held for several hours before being released from jail at 6.34am.

Wilder is set to fight Anthony Joshua later this year after the Briton claimed the fight is “95 percent done” from his side.

Talks are under way over a heavyweight ‘tournament’ that would pit Joshua against Wilder, while Tyson Fury would take on Oleksandr Usyk on the same night, mostly likely in Saudi Arabia this December.

Joshua, 33, told Metro: “From my experiences with Saudi, if they say they are going to do something, they are more than likely going to do it. So, that’s one end of it. And then you let the other guys [promoters] do what they do. But as the man behind the scenes, it is important to start getting ready.

“In terms of it getting delivered [from my side], I honestly believe it is 95 percent there.”