Deontay Wilder’s manager offers update on heavyweight ‘mega-tournament’

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Deontay Wilder’s manager has offered an update on a rumoured heavyweight ‘mega-tournament’, which could take place in Saudi Arabia in December.

Amer Abdallah, a key figure in Saudi boxing, confirmed on Wednesday (19 April) that talks have begun over an event that could pit Wilder against Anthony Joshua on the same night as a potential Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk bout.

Wilder’s manager Shelly Finkel has now discussed the possibility, telling Sky Sports: “Deontay has wanted to fight Joshua for a long time, and of course he is willing to fight him in Saudi Arabia.”

American Wilder, 37, last fought in October, knocking out Robert Helenius in Round 1 to bounce back from his second straight loss to Tyson Fury.

Wilder retained the WBC heavyweight title against Fury with a controversial draw in 2018, before losing the belt to the Briton via TKO in 2020. Wilder then suffered another stoppage loss to the undefeated Fury, 34, in 2021.

Fury was recently in talks to fight Usyk, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but negotiations collapsed in March. Unified champion Usyk, 36, is now expected to defend his titles against Daniel Dubois, though talks of a tournament in Saudi Arabia have reignited hopes that fans will see Fury vs Usyk.

Unbeaten Usyk became unified champion by outpointing Joshua in 2021, and the Ukrainian retained the titles against the Briton with another decision win last August.

Joshua, 33, last fought on 1 April, beating Jermaine Franklin on points in London.