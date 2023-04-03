Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Daniel Dubois has vowed to hit Oleksandr Usyk like ‘nobody has’, hinting that a rumoured fight between the heavyweights is nearly official.

Usyk was in talks with Tyson Fury over a bout to crown an undisputed champion later this month, but negotiations collapsed in March, leading Usyk’s promoter to suggest that Daniel Dubois would be next for the Ukrainian.

Usyk, 36, holds the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO titles, and Briton Dubois is the mandatory challenger for the WBA belt.

“Time to get what I’ve been working for my whole life,” Dubois, 25, tweeted on Monday (3 April).

“@usykaa you are a good champion but nobody has hit you like I will. See you soon. #AndTheNew.”

Olympic gold medalist Usyk is unbeaten as a professional, with his last two wins having come against Anthony Joshua. Usyk outpointed “AJ” in 2021 to become unified champion and retained the titles against the Briton with another decision win last August.

Meanwhile, Dubois has won four fights in a row since suffering the sole defeat of his pro career in 2020, when he was stopped by compatriot Joe Joyce. Last time out, Dubois beat Kevin Lerena in December, fighting through a knee injury to finish his opponent in Round 3.

With that result, Dubois moved to 19-1 (18 knockouts). Meanwhile, Usyk’s record stands at 20-0 (13 KOs). The southpaw previously reigned as the only undisputed cruiserweight champion of the four-belt era.