Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s planned title fight will not go ahead, the Ukrainian’s promoter has told Sky Sports.

Instead, Usyk is expected to take on another Briton next, in mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Fury and Usyk had been in talks over a clash at London’s Wembley Stadium on 29 April, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Ukrainian Usyk accepted a purse split of 70-30 in Fury’s favour, but the fighters could not agree on further terms, according to Sky.

One sticking point had appeared to be a rematch clause, with Fury, 34, calling on Usyk to go without one, before the 36-year-old accused the “Gypsy King” of suggesting the clause in the first place.

As a result of the failed negotiations, unified champion Usyk is likely to face WBA mandatory challenger Dubois next, promoter Alex Krassyuk said.

Meanwhile, Fury’s next step as WBC champion is unclear.

