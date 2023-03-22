Jump to content

Tyson Fury vs Oleksandr Usyk ‘off’ as Plan B for Ukrainian is revealed

The pair were in talks to clash at Wembley Stadium on 29 April, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Wednesday 22 March 2023 10:23
Comments
Oleksandr Usyk responds to Tyson Fury’s ‘stupid games’ around rematch clause

Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk’s planned title fight will not go ahead, the Ukrainian’s promoter has told Sky Sports.

Instead, Usyk is expected to take on another Briton next, in mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Fury and Usyk had been in talks over a clash at London’s Wembley Stadium on 29 April, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion. Ukrainian Usyk accepted a purse split of 70-30 in Fury’s favour, but the fighters could not agree on further terms, according to Sky.

One sticking point had appeared to be a rematch clause, with Fury, 34, calling on Usyk to go without one, before the 36-year-old accused the “Gypsy King” of suggesting the clause in the first place.

As a result of the failed negotiations, unified champion Usyk is likely to face WBA mandatory challenger Dubois next, promoter Alex Krassyuk said.

Recommended

Meanwhile, Fury’s next step as WBC champion is unclear.

More follows.

