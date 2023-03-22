How to watch Anthony Joshua vs Jermaine Franklin on Sky

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Anthony Joshua returns to the ring on 1 April for a clash with Jermaine Franklin, as “AJ” looks to bounce back from two straight losses.

The Briton was outpointed by Oleksandr Usyk in 2021, surrendering the unified world heavyweight titles in the process, and the unbeaten Ukrainian retained the belts with another decision win over Joshua in August.

Joshua, 33, will try to get back to winning ways when he faces Franklin at London’s O2 Arena, while the American will seek to bounce back from a narrow points loss to Dillian Whyte.

Joshua’s bout with Franklin will be the former two-time world champion’s first fight on DAZN, but the worldwide streaming platform won’t be the only place to view the fight in the UK and Northern Ireland.

Here’s how to watch Joshua vs Franklin on Sky Sports:

Firstly, if you’re content to just stream the fight, all you need is a DAZN subscription. The platform offers three tiers: Monthly Saver (£9.99 per month - with a commitment to 12 months); Flexible Pass (£19.99 per month); and Annual Super Saver (£99.99 per year - to be paid up front). Joshua vs Franklin will be available on all three of these plans.

If you wish to watch the fight on Sky, you will need a Sky+HD or Sky Q subscription as well as a DAZN subscription, but only the Monthly Saver and Annual Super Saver plans will allow you to access ‘DAZN 1 HD’ – Sky’s new channel 429.

The channel will launch on Thursday (23 March), and viewers must register for access to DAZN 1 HD before that date.

A statement from DAZN on Tuesday read: “Please note, DAZN 1 HD is not available on Sky Stream or Now TV, and you must have a HD-enabled Sky box.”

Furthermore, the channel will not be available to customers who subscribe to Sky through Virgin Media, nor will it be available on Sky Glass.