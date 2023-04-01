Joshua vs Franklin LIVE: Latest fight updates, predictions, start time
Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua boxes American Jermaine Franklin at London’s O2 Arena
Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight, with the British heavyweight looking to get back to winning ways.
Joshua, 33, last achieved a win in 2020 and has since suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight titles from “AJ” with a decision win in 2021 before retaining the belts with another points victory over Joshua last August.
Meanwhile, American Franklin enters London’s O2 Arena on the back of a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte – the first defeat of the 29-year-old’s career. Franklin suffered a majority-decision loss to Whyte in the English capital in November, when the winner was set to be rewarded with a fight against Joshua. Despite his defeat, and with many believing he had done enough to win, Franklin was paired with AJ anyway.
Can the American secure the biggest victory of his career? Or will Joshua take the first step back towards a world-title fight? Find out with our live updates below, following our coverage of the undercard fights.
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
“I don’t know where that... This is quite interesting actually,” Anthony Joshua chuckles.
It’s just been put to the heavyweight that he is a “hero”, that a generation of British fighters are “in awe” of him.
“Who’s in awe of me??” he asks, now leaning back and laughing at the ceiling.
“People.”
“People??” Joshua can’t quite comprehend the idea.
See, for years the former world champion has spoken of his desire to prove himself as the best heavyweight of his generation, but following a second straight defeat by Oleksandr Usyk, he seems to have altered the agenda.
Interview with Anthony Joshua:
Anthony Joshua: ‘I can’t be a shoulder to cry on, but I can wire you some cash’
The British heavyweight on Jermaine Franklin, ‘that’ in-ring speech, and money vs emotion. By Alex Pattle
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
Ahead of tonight’s main event, I answered your questions about Joshua and Franklin:
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
On the undercard here at the O2, Saudi Arabian super-lightweight Ziyad Almaayouf has remained unbeaten with a decision win over Georgi Velichkov (39-37).
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
More from Steve Bunce:
“Joshua has been locked away in humble obscurity in Dallas, chopping down trees, running anonymously at dawn and sharing meals with the rest of the boxers in his new gym. It’s a secluded life, a life of secret sacrifices for the Olympic champion, a man who has won the heavyweight world title twice and made a fortune.
“Reports of Joshua being at the door of the Last Chance Saloon are exaggerated, but his fight with Jermaine Franklin certainly feels like a fight he must win at all costs – and win well. Forget all the soundbites of caution, the talk of mission statements and suggestions of retirement. It is far more basic than that: Joshua just wants a big, nasty stoppage win against the American. And he needs it.”
Full article:
Anthony Joshua makes secret sacrifices in bid to rediscover nasty edge
Since his back-to-back losses to Oleksandr Usyk, ‘AJ’ has ventured to Dallas to train. The ideal end result? A vicious knockout of Jermaine Franklin on Saturday
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
Here’s Steve Bunce with some thoughts on tonight’s main event...
“Joshua is now 33, a veteran of 12 consecutive world title fights, a survivor of 27 fights, the winner of 24 and the loser three times. He has been dropped and broken in the ring, made millions, bounced back, been ridiculed, excluded, branded with ugly epitaphs and still he keeps smiling and marching on.
“‘It’s about time people started to really appreciate Joshua for all that he has done and achieved,’ said Eddie Hearn, his promoter.
“Joshua has kept the British boxing business healthy for most of the last decade; he has not been on his own, but at times it felt that way.”
More here:
The new Anthony Joshua and the extreme moments that will define comeback
‘AJ’ is back and must beat Jermaine Franklin to secure another massive fight as talks break down between Tyson Fury and Oleksandr Usyk
Joshua vs Franklin LIVE
