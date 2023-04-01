✕ Close Can Anthony Joshua fight his way back to the top of boxing? | You Ask The Questions

Follow live updates as Anthony Joshua fights Jermaine Franklin in London tonight, with the British heavyweight looking to get back to winning ways.

Joshua, 33, last achieved a win in 2020 and has since suffered back-to-back defeats by Oleksandr Usyk. The Ukrainian took the unified heavyweight titles from “AJ” with a decision win in 2021 before retaining the belts with another points victory over Joshua last August.

Meanwhile, American Franklin enters London’s O2 Arena on the back of a controversial loss to Dillian Whyte – the first defeat of the 29-year-old’s career. Franklin suffered a majority-decision loss to Whyte in the English capital in November, when the winner was set to be rewarded with a fight against Joshua. Despite his defeat, and with many believing he had done enough to win, Franklin was paired with AJ anyway.

Can the American secure the biggest victory of his career? Or will Joshua take the first step back towards a world-title fight? Find out with our live updates below, following our coverage of the undercard fights.