Anthony Joshua labours to unanimous points win over Jermaine Franklin

Anthony Joshua returned to winning ways but only after a laboured display in a unanimous points victory over Jermaine Franklin.

The Briton had lost three of his last five fights, which included consecutive losses to Oleksandr Usyk, but he tasted success again for the first time since 2020 after the judges scored the London bout 118-111, 117-111 and 117-111 in favour of the home favourite.

Joshua regularly landed with his left jab and caught Franklin on a number of occasions with his powerful right but the American heavyweight stood firm.

A bizarre finish did occur at the O2 Arena with the 12th round appearing to end eight seconds early before Joshua pushed his head into Franklin and it sparked an angry reaction from Lorenzo Adams, the strength and conditioning coach of the United States boxer, who pushed the Finchley fighter.

It was quickly settled and Joshua’s hand was lifted again to earn him a 25th professional win and keep alive hopes of a Battle of Britain with WBC champion Tyson Fury.