Oleksandr Usyk agrees to Tyson Fury’s final offer - but adds a twist

Oleksandr Usyk accepted Tyson Fury’s final offer for an undisputed world heavyweight title fight, but added a twist to support Ukraine in its war against invading Russia.

Usyk agreed to take the lesser cut of the purse for the fight, set at 30 per cent by Fury, who maintains he brings more commercial value to the event, which would crown a first undisputed heavyweight champion since Lennox Lewis in 2000.

Fury also vowed to deduct one per cent from that offer with every day that passed before an agreement was reached.

And while Usyk “accepted” the offer to fight at Wembley Stadium on 29 April, he also demanded Fury donate £1 million to aid Ukraine during the conflict.

He said: “Hey greedy belly, I accept your offer, 70-30 to split the fight with you on 29 April at Wembley, but you will promise to donate to Ukraine immeidatley after the fight £1 million.

“And every day you delay you will pay one percent from your purse to Ukrainian people. Deal.”

The direct negotiations come after behind-the-scenes talks had stalled. Usyk’s promoter Alex Krassyuk said this week that Fury had rejected an offer of 60-40 in favour of the winner, and the WBC champion seemed to confirm that suggestion on Friday (10 March).

In an Instagram story, Briton Fury said: “I see all this talk of, ‘They want 50 per cent,’ Usyk and all this, ‘Tyson’s being greedy.’

“From where I’m standing, Usyk, you and your team are worth 30 per cent. You either take it or you leave it. And if you don’t want it, go and fight Daniel Dubois at the Copper Box [Arena] and get a few million dollars. You want to make some real money? Come and fight the ‘Gypsy King’.

“But I will say: Every day from today that you linger and mess around, I’m gonna deduct one per cent from the 30 per cent – until you take it.

“And if you don’t take it, fight Dubois for $2million – not a problem. But how in the world could you ever offer me a deal? Not possible. Tick tock, tick tock.”

Fury was in talks to fight compatriot Anthony Joshua in December, but negotiations fell through and led the 34-year-old to box Derek Chisora for the third time. Fury won with a 10th-round finish, marking his third victory over his fellow Briton.

With that win, Fury retained the WBC heavyweight title, while Usyk retained the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts against Joshua in his last fight.

Oleksandr Usyk (centre) celebrates his second straight win against Anthony Joshua (Getty Images)

The Ukrainian, 36, outpointed “AJ” in August, marking his second straight decision win over the man he dethroned in 2021.

Fury and Usyk both remained unbeaten with their most recent results, with Fury’s record standing at 33-0-1 (24 knockouts), while Usyk is 20-0 (13 KOs).