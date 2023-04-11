Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Tyson Fury’s promoter Bob Arum has claimed that Andy Ruiz Jr could be the WBC heavyweight champion’s next opponent.

An undisputed-title fight between Fury and Oleksandr Usyk fell through last month, with unified champion Usyk now eyeing a bout with mandatory challenger Daniel Dubois.

Meanwhile, Fury’s next move is less clear, but the Briton’s US promoter has provided an update on a potential summer outing for the 34-year-old.

Arum told Cornerman Boxing on Sunday (9 April): “[Fury] has been in Italy on vacation with his family. He’s back in England, and we’re talking to him.

“We’re looking for the best available guy for him to fight this summer in the UK.

“Maybe it’ll be Andy Ruiz or somebody like that.”

Ruiz Jr last fought in September, outpointing Luis Ortiz to make it back-to-back wins since his points defeat by Anthony Joshua.

Ruiz Jr, 33, took the unified heavyweight titles from Joshua with a shock TKO win in June 2019, before losing the belts to the Briton six months later.

Meanwhile, the unbeaten Fury last fought in December, stopping Derek Chisora in the 10th round to go 3-0 against his compatriot.

Fury was then in talks to box Usyk, to crown an undisputed heavyweight champion, but negotiations fell through.