Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Anthony Joshua has reacted to the debate over whose fight will headline the ‘Day of Reckoning’, with Deontay Wilder set to box at the same event.

Joshua will fight Otto Wallin in Saudi Arabia on 23 December, on the same card as Wilder’s bout with Joseph Parker. It is as yet unclear who will headline the event, with fans debating whether the Briton or American should go on last.

In an interview with TNT Sports on Wednesday (13 December), “AJ” was asked about that element of the seismic Saudi show, and the former unified heavyweight champion said: “You know, these things are beyond me.” When interviewer Laura Woods mentioned rumours of a coin flip, Joshua replied: “Would I even want to do a flip of the coin? I think maybe for entertainment purposes...

“It it what is is. I feel like it comes today and goes tomorrow, whoever goes first or whatnot. It doesn’t really matter. It’s just about winning; win the fight and on to the next one.

“A bit of pride [may come into play], I’ve worked hard. But, at the same time, my job is to fight, and there are people above me that run the event and the entertainment sector. They might want to do things a certain way for benefits of certain things that are out of my control.

“So, I’m just rolling with the dice at the minute.”

Joshua last fought in August, knocking out Robert Helenius in Round 7. Prior to that, the 34-year-old beat Jermaine Franklin on points in April to bounce back from two straight defeats by Oleksandr Usyk.

Meanwhile, Wilder last boxed in October 2022, knocking out Helenius in the first round. The American, a former WBC heavyweight champion, and Joshua are expected to fight each other in 2024, though each must first win on 23 December.

Wallin is a former opponent of Fury, having lost to the “Gypsy King” on points in 2019. The Swede, 33, nearly secured an upset win that night, after cutting Fury badly. Meanwhile, 31-year-old Parker is a teammate of Fury. The New Zealand heavyweight previously boxed Joshua, losing on points in 2018.

Watch the full interview on TNT Sports 1 from 6.30pm or the TNT Sports Boxing YouTube Channel. ‘Day of Reckoning’, Saturday 23 December, as part of Riyadh season will be available live on TNT Sports Box Office and Dazn. For info on how to watch, visit www.dayofreckoning.co.uk