Joyce vs Parker LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch fight tonight
Follow live updates from the heavyweights’ showdown in Manchester plus undercard action and results
Two of the top 10 heavyweights in the world will collide at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight (24 September), as Joe Joyce welcomes Joseph Parker back to Britain for a highly-anticipated main-event fight.
Since winning silver for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Joyce has compiled an unbeaten professional record of 14-0, knocking out 13 of his opponents along the way. Joyce has therefore been wasting no time in trying to become a world champion, which has been ideal for the 37-year-old, whose reputation as an up-and-comer belies his age. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker is 30-2 as a pro, with his only defeats having come against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in back-to-back bouts in 2018, both on British soil as the home fighters outpointed the 30-year-old.
Parker’s last two outings also took place in Britain, as the Kiwi beat Derek Chisora via split decision then by unanimous decision in May and December 2021. Joyce, meanwhile, has fought more recently, stopping Christian Hammer in the fourth round this July. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line in this evening’s main event, with Parker and Joyce both taking a considerable risk by facing one another.
Plus, in a huge co-main event, unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano puts her titles on the line against Sarah Mahfoud. Follow live updates and results from Joyce vs Parker and its undercard, below.
Joyce vs Parker LIVE
Here’s an excerpt from our interview with Parker this week:
“I’ve met Joe before, a few times, and he’s a nice guy. We’re going back and forth on social media, but ultimately we both can’t talk crap – and we’re not very good at it. But when we fight, we’re gonna fight hard; I think we’re gonna do most of our talking in the ring, both of us.
“I think we should leave the crap-talking to Tyson [Fury, Parker’s teammate] and to Deontay Wilder, to everyone else. Every fight’s the same; whether it’s someone who talks a lot of crap and s*** or someone who’s nice, it’s all the same. I wanna go in there and get the job done, and beat them up.”
Full interview here:
Joseph Parker on Joe Joyce fight: ‘We should leave the cr**-talking to Fury’
Interview: The New Zealander is training with Tyson Fury in Morecambe as he prepares to take on another British heavyweight, Joe Joyce, this Saturday
Joyce vs Parker LIVE
Here’s Indy Sport columnist Steve Bunce on tonight’s main event:
“Joyce and Parker are both in the world’s top 10, both waiting for a championship fight but have instead, against all logic, agreed to fight each other. It is a truly rare event in the muddled business of boxing and one that they have agreed to on a voluntary basis and not under orders from one of the sanctioning bodies.
“Joyce is unbeaten in 14 professional fights since losing in the Olympic final in 2016; Parker once held the WBO title and he has only lost to the very best. Parker has never been stopped and Joyce has knocked out 13 of the men he has beaten. I have no idea why these two are fighting – it is a joy.
“It really is a risk, a tough fight for both at a time when just about every leading contender in every single weight division is taking the easy route. Joyce and Parker deserve respect for breaking with tradition, turning the ancient boxing clock back and agreeing to fight.”
Full article here:
Joe Joyce and Joseph Parker set logic aside to turn back ancient boxing clock
Both heavyweights are in line for a championship fight but have decided to risk it all against one another in Manchester this Saturday
Joyce vs Parker LIVE
