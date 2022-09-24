✕ Close Joyce and Parker weigh-in ahead of their heavyweight fight in Manchester

Two of the top 10 heavyweights in the world will collide at the AO Arena in Manchester tonight (24 September), as Joe Joyce welcomes Joseph Parker back to Britain for a highly-anticipated main-event fight.

Since winning silver for Team GB at the 2016 Olympics in Rio, Joyce has compiled an unbeaten professional record of 14-0, knocking out 13 of his opponents along the way. Joyce has therefore been wasting no time in trying to become a world champion, which has been ideal for the 37-year-old, whose reputation as an up-and-comer belies his age. Meanwhile, New Zealand’s Parker is 30-2 as a pro, with his only defeats having come against Anthony Joshua and Dillian Whyte in back-to-back bouts in 2018, both on British soil as the home fighters outpointed the 30-year-old.

Parker’s last two outings also took place in Britain, as the Kiwi beat Derek Chisora via split decision then by unanimous decision in May and December 2021. Joyce, meanwhile, has fought more recently, stopping Christian Hammer in the fourth round this July. The WBO interim heavyweight title is on the line in this evening’s main event, with Parker and Joyce both taking a considerable risk by facing one another.

Plus, in a huge co-main event, unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano puts her titles on the line against Sarah Mahfoud. Follow live updates and results from Joyce vs Parker and its undercard, below.