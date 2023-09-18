Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Joyce will bid for revenge against Zhilei Zhang this weekend, as the heavyweights meet in a rematch in London.

When the pair clashed in the English capital in April, Zhang secured a stoppage in Round 6 after battering Joyce’s eye to the point of closure.

The Chinese heavyweight, 40, will look to repeat the trick at Wembley Arena on Saturday, while his British opponent, 37, is aiming to get back to winning ways.

A bout with Oleksandr Usyk could be on the cards for the winner, who will leave London as the WBO heavyweight champion – a status that Zhang took from Joyce in April.

When is the fight?

Joyce vs Zhang 2 is set to take place on Saturday 23 September, at Wembley Arena in London.

The main card is expected to begin at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PT, 1.30pm CT, 2.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

Odds

Joyce’s right eye was left battered by Zhang in their first fight (Getty Images)

Joyce – 21/20

Zhang – 17/20

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joe Joyce 2 (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Pierce O’Leary (C) vs Kane Gardner (WBC international super-lightweight)

Anthony Yarde vs TBA (light-heavyweight)

Sam Noakes vs Carlos Perez (lightweight)

Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia (super-middleweight)

Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (super-featherweight)

Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta (heavyweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia (heavyweight)

Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan (cruiserweight)

Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz (welterweight)