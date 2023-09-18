Joyce vs Zhang 2 live stream: How to watch fight online and on TV this weekend
All you need to know about the heavyweight rematch in London
Joe Joyce will bid for revenge against Zhilei Zhang this weekend, as the heavyweights meet in a rematch in London.
When the pair clashed in the English capital in April, Zhang secured a stoppage in Round 6 after battering Joyce’s eye to the point of closure.
The Chinese heavyweight, 40, will look to repeat the trick at Wembley Arena on Saturday, while his British opponent, 37, is aiming to get back to winning ways.
A bout with Oleksandr Usyk could be on the cards for the winner, who will leave London as the WBO heavyweight champion – a status that Zhang took from Joyce in April.
Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.
When is the fight?
Joyce vs Zhang 2 is set to take place on Saturday 23 September, at Wembley Arena in London.
The main card is expected to begin at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PT, 1.30pm CT, 2.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).
How can I watch it?
In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.
If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.
Odds
Joyce – 21/20
Zhang – 17/20
Draw – 18/1
Full card (subject to change)
Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joe Joyce 2 (WBO interim heavyweight title)
Pierce O’Leary (C) vs Kane Gardner (WBC international super-lightweight)
Anthony Yarde vs TBA (light-heavyweight)
Sam Noakes vs Carlos Perez (lightweight)
Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia (super-middleweight)
Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre (light-heavyweight)
Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (super-featherweight)
Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta (heavyweight)
Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia (heavyweight)
Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan (cruiserweight)
Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz (welterweight)
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies