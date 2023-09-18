Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Joe Joyce tasted defeat for the first time as a professional in April, when he suffered a TKO loss to Zhilei Zhang, and the Briton gets his shot at redemption this weekend.

Zhang, 40, surprised the London crowd by outboxing Joyce and injuring the 37-year-old’s eye to the point that the referee stepped in during Round 6.

In doing so, the Chinese heavyweight took the WBO interim title from Joyce, who will look to regain the belt on Saturday and potentially set up a clash with Oleksandr Usyk.

Will it be a repeat or revenge for the “Juggernaut” as he takes on “Big Bang” again?

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the fight?

Joyce vs Zhang 2 is set to take place on Saturday 23 September, at Wembley Arena in London.

The main card is expected to begin at 7.30pm BST (11.30am PT, 1.30pm CT, 2.30pm ET), with ring walks for the main event due at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

In the UK, the event will air live on TNT Sports (formerly BT Sport). In the US, ESPN+ will stream the action live.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Joyce’s right eye was left battered by Zhang in their first fight (Getty Images)

Joyce – 21/20

Zhang – 17/20

Draw – 18/1

Full odds via Betway.

Full card (subject to change)

Zhilei Zhang (C) vs Joe Joyce 2 (WBO interim heavyweight title)

Pierce O’Leary (C) vs Kane Gardner (WBC international super-lightweight)

Anthony Yarde vs TBA (light-heavyweight)

Sam Noakes vs Carlos Perez (lightweight)

Zach Parker vs Khalid Graidia (super-middleweight)

Ezra Taylor vs Joel McIntyre (light-heavyweight)

Royston Barney-Smith vs TBA (super-featherweight)

Moses Itauma vs Amine Boucetta (heavyweight)

Tommy Fletcher vs Alberto Tapia (heavyweight)

Aloys Youmbi vs Erik Nazaryan (cruiserweight)

Sean Noakes vs Lukasz Barabasz (welterweight)