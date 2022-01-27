Katie Taylor will face Amanda Serrano at Madison Square Garden on April 30 for the undisputed lightweight title, it has been confirmed, in a fight that has been described as the biggest in women’s boxing history.

It is the first time a women’s boxing fight has headlined Madison Square Garden, one of the most iconic venues in the sport, and the contest has finally been confirmed after years of failed attempts.

Irish fighter Taylor improved her undefeated record to 20-0 with a unanimous victory over Firuza Sharipova in December in what was a sixth defence of her lightweight titles, while seven-weight world champion Serrano (42-1) defeated Miriam Gutierrez one week later.

“This is a fight I’ve wanted for a long, long time and I’m just excited for it to finally take place because these are the kind of fights I’m in the sport for,” Taylor said.

“People have been talking about this fight for years and there have been times I wondered if it was ever going to happen so I’m very grateful to [promoter] Eddie Hearn, everyone at Matchroom, DAZN and Madison Square Garden for getting it over the line.

“When I turned professional my goal was to be involved in huge events like this so to headline at Madison Square Garden in a fight of this magnitude is really the pinnacle of the sport. It’s such an iconic venue and has been home to so many of the historic moments in boxing and I truly believe this will be another one.”

Taylor, 35, and Serrano, 33, and ranked No 1 and No 2 in the women’s pound-for-pound rankings, and the pair’s April 30 meeting will be the first time two top-ranked fighters in women’s boxing have met in the ring.

Serrano, who is co-managed by Jake Paul, added: “It is a dream come true to have the opportunity to headline Madison Square Garden and do so against one of the greatest boxers of all time in Katie Taylor.

“On April 30th I am going to make history for me, for my team, for my family, for Puerto Rico, for every Latina and Latino and for all women worldwide.”

The fight was described as “by far the biggest female fight of all time” by Hearn, who has promoted Taylor since she turned professional following her gold medal at the 2012 London Olympics.

“From the moment Katie Taylor stepped into my office, this is the moment we always dreamed of,” Hearn said. “The moment the world would stop and watch and watch the two greatest female fighters on the planet headline at the Mecca of boxing, Madison Square Garden.

“Taylor vs. Serrano is a fight for the history books. Yes, it’s the by far the biggest female fight of all time but it’s also one of the biggest fights of all time, the undisputed World and Olympic champion against the seven division World champion.

“Both fighters deserve credit for getting this fight made, as does Jake Paul and his team at Most Valuable Promotions, DAZN and Madison Square Garden – together we’re going to put on a special night in New York and create a fitting spectacle for these trailblazers to shine.”