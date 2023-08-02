Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Katie Taylor and Chantelle Cameron will return to Dubin’s 3Arena for a rematch in November, six months after Cameron retained her super-lightweight titles against the Irish icon.

Cameron beat Taylor via majority decision at the 3Arena in May, remaining undisputed champion and handing the 37-year-old her first professional loss in the process.

Now Taylor, who is undisputed at lightweight, will get another shot at Cameron’s belts, when the pair square off on 25 November.

“I’m delighted the rematch has been made,” said Taylor, “and I really can’t wait for another huge night in November. I relish challenges like this. These are the occasions I live for.”

Meanwhile, England’s Cameron said: “Last time out I pulled off one of the best ever away wins against the best female fighter on the planet. To go over to Ireland for her homecoming, with my belts on the line, and beat her was a brilliant experience – but beating her on 25 November will surpass that.

“I’ve boxed at that high level with a huge amount of pressure on me and the crowd against me,” added the unbeaten Cameron, 32. “I’m going to go in there with more aggression and energy, and I’m confident of getting the job done in better fashion. I’m going to be a lot better in the rematch.

“I said it last time: I think I’m all wrong for Katie. I’m too big, I’m too strong, and my will to win is too strong. I’m going to be there all night long.”