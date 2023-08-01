Errol Spence Jr drops hint over next move in social-media update

Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Errol Spence Jr has doubled down on his intention to move up in weight, following his stoppage loss to Terence Crawford on Saturday.

Crawford outclassed Spence en route to a ninth-round win in Las Vegas, becoming undisputed welterweight champion by adding Spence’s unified titles to his WBO belt.

At the post-fight press conference at the T-Mobile Arena, Spence expressed his desire to activate a rematch clause. The 33-year-old also suggested that he would prefer the rematch to take place at super-welterweight.

And Spence has now updated his Instagram bio to read “154[lbs]”, in reference to his intended new division.

“Hell yeah, we got to do it again,” the American said on Saturday (29 July), after suffering the first loss of his professional career. “I’m going to be a lot better, [the rematch] is going to be a lot closer. It’s probably going to be in December, because it’s set before the end of the year.”

Crawford, 35, added: “It definitely doesn’t have to be at 147lbs [welterweight]. I’m in the hurt business. One hundred and forty-seven was kind of hard for me, too.

“I was already talking about moving up in weight and challenging [Jermell] Charlo, so 154 wouldn’t be out of reach.”

American Crawford remained unbeaten with his victory over Spence, in a fight that was five years in the making. What many saw as a 50-50 bout, prior to Saturday, was a one-sided beating by Crawford.