Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova ring walk times: When does fight start?
Undefeated Irishwoman Taylor puts her lightweight belts on the line against Sharipova in Liverpool
Katie Taylor will put her lightweight belts and unbeaten record on the line on Saturday evening, as she faces Firuza Sharipova at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.
Taylor is 19-0 with six knockouts to her name, having last competed in September when she beat Jennifer Han via decision.
The former Olympic, world and European champion takes on Sharipova here, with the Kazakhstani (14-1, 8 KOs) unbeaten since her professional debut in 2016.
Taylor’s status as undisputed champion and her hopes of a huge clash with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano could both disappear if she loses to WBA mandatory challenger Sharipova.
Here’s everything you need to know about this weekend’s fight.
When is it?
Taylor vs Sharipova will take place on Saturday 11 December.
The prelims will begin at 6pm GMT, with the ring walks for Taylor vs Sharipova expected to take place at around 8.45pm.
How can I watch it?
The card will air live on monthly subscription service DAZN, which is available for £7.99 per month by clicking here.
What are the odds?
Full card
Conor Benn vs Chris Algieri
Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova
Robbie Davies Jr vs Henry Lundy
Caoimhin Agyarko vs Noe Larios Jr
Joe Cordina vs Miko Khatchatryan
Joe McGrail vs Francisco Rodriguez
Callum French vs Rustem Fatkhullin
Jordan Gill vs Alan Isaias Luques Castillo
Paddy Lacey vs Vasif Mamedov
