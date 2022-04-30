Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano LIVE: Fight stream, latest updates and how to watch tonight
Follow all the main-event and undercard action live from Madison Square Garden
Katie Taylor and Amanda Serrano will become the first female fighters to ever headline at Madison Square Garden, as they face off with Taylor’s undisputed lightweight title on the line tonight.
The Irishwoman enters this historic bout unbeaten as a professional, with a record of 20-0 and six knockouts to her name. Taylor, 35, is an Olympic gold medal-winner and former super-lightweight champion, but she said this week of this evening’s clash with Serrano: “Saturday night is going to be the best night of my life. Everything is going to pale in comparison to what will happen on Saturday night.”
Meanwhile, Serrano has just one defeat in her 44 professional fights, and the Puerto Rican – who has held titles across seven divisions – is unified featherweight champion. “I am doing this for Latinos,” the 33-year-old said this week. “This is the first time that Puerto Rico will have an undisputed champion.” It is part of the blood, I guess,” retorted Taylor. “My dad was a boxer, my two brothers boxed, my mother was the first female boxing judge in Ireland. So, I feel like I am carrying on her pioneering spirit.”
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
You will struggle to navigate an article about Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano without encountering the words “biggest fight in the history of women’s boxing”, or some variation thereof. They have featured in these very pages and will again before the clash has its conclusion.
There’s good reason for that: the words are the most straightforward, accurate way to sum up this Saturday night’s main event at Madison Square Garden.
The very fact that – for the first time ever – a women’s bout is headlining a card at the iconic New York City venue, one whose history is inextricably intertwined with boxing, marks a momentous development in the women’s side of the sport. In fact, the card has been built around this undisputed title fight.
But the reality is that this contest does not just mark a momentous development for women’s boxing; it transcends that. It represents one of the most significant forward steps in the entire history of the sport.
Katie Taylor vs Amanda Serrano
