Katie Taylor will put her lightweight belts and unbeaten record on the line on Saturday evening, as she faces Firuza Sharipova at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Taylor is 19-0 with six knockouts to her name, having last competed in September when she beat Jennifer Han via decision. The former Olympic, world and European champion takes on Sharipova here, with the Kazakhstani (14-1, 8 KOs) unbeaten since her professional debut in 2016. Taylor’s status as undisputed champion and her hopes of a huge clash with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano could both disappear if she loses to WBA mandatory challenger Sharipova.

Meanwhile, in the card’s main event, Chris Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Chris Algieri. The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out.

Follow live updates from Taylor vs Sharipova, Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.