Katie Taylor vs Firuza Sharipova LIVE: Stream, latest updates and how to watch online

Follow all the latest updates and fight results from Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena

Alex Pattle
Combat Sports Correspondent
Saturday 11 December 2021 18:57
Conor Benn for Reebok

Katie Taylor will put her lightweight belts and unbeaten record on the line on Saturday evening, as she faces Firuza Sharipova at Liverpool’s M&S Bank Arena.

Taylor is 19-0 with six knockouts to her name, having last competed in September when she beat Jennifer Han via decision. The former Olympic, world and European champion takes on Sharipova here, with the Kazakhstani (14-1, 8 KOs) unbeaten since her professional debut in 2016. Taylor’s status as undisputed champion and her hopes of a huge clash with unified featherweight champion Amanda Serrano could both disappear if she loses to WBA mandatory challenger Sharipova.

Meanwhile, in the card’s main event, Chris Benn defends his WBA Continental welterweight title against Chris Algieri. The 25-year-old Benn is aiming to make it three wins from three in 2021, having finished Samuel Vargas in April before beating Adrian Granados via decision in September. Those victories took the unbeaten Briton’s record to 19-0 (12 knockouts), while his American opponent this weekend is on a four-fight win streak. Algieri (25-3, 9 KOs) is a former WBO junior welterweight champion, who returned to the ring in August after two years out.

Follow live updates from Taylor vs Sharipova, Benn vs Algieri and the entire undercard, below.

Agyarko TKO Larios Jr

Agyarko dished out just enough punishment there and forces the referee to jump in and save Larios Jr.

Might have been a touch early, but the American had no hope of winning.

Good work from the Irishman, tidy finish with some spiteful shots.

A big left forced Larios Jr to stagger into the ropes, nothing much followed up but you could sense the end was near.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:57
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

Larios Jr is tough and coming forward with intent.

Counter-left lands for Agyarko at the end of the seventh.

Peter McGrail up next against Engel Gomez, the former world champion looking to make it 2-0 since turning over.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:49
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

Big shots from Agyarko towards the end of the fifth.

Larios Jr seemingly hurt badly in the corner.

Big left hooks, then the Irishman squares up and lets his hands go. The bell saves the American.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:42
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

Tony Bellew has given Agyarko every round through four on the DAZN broadcast.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:38
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

A solid round for Agyarko, the left is a potent weapon.

Larios Jr able to absorb them and smother any follow-up work.

As we head into the fifth round, the key for Agyarko will be the combinations.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:37
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

Good footwork from Larios Jr here through two rounds.

He connects with a left hook.

Agyarko also looking to that shot, but has a hard right uppercut that squeezes through towards the end of the round.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:29
Agyarko vs Larios Jr

Agyarko looks very composed early on here.

A stiff jab connects within seconds of the first bell.

Larios Jr looking to counter with hard shots and you can tell the Irishman is aware of the potential danger he poses with the cautious movement forward.

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:26
Caoimhin Agyarko faces Noe Larios Jr on Benn vs Algieri undercard

Caoimhin Agyarko (9-0) set to face off with fellow unbeaten fighter Noe Larios Jr. (14-0).

Larios Jr, from California, but has fought out of nearby Tijuana.

Can he trouble the Irishman?

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:16
Firuza Sharipova reveals secret weapon in bid to dethrone Katie Taylor

“Sofya has helped me to prepare for this fight,” said Sharipova. “No one else knows how to fight Taylor like Sofya Ochigava.

“Therefore, not only I, Firuza Sharipova, will be in the ring against Taylor, but the intelligence of Sofya Ochigava, who has prepared me very well for this fight, will be with me.

“Sofya has been in my camp from the very beginning, has passed on all her knowledge to me and has done her best to help me defeat Katie Taylor.”

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:05
Eddie Hearn: Conor Benn set for Adrien Broner if victorious over Chris Algieri

“If Conor’s successful on Saturday, there’s talk of him potentially fighting the winner of Khan versus Kell Brook,” Hearn says in his BBC Sport column.

“To be honest I tried so hard to make the Benn v Khan fight, but I don’t think either of those guys will continue in the sport after their fight next year.

“I look instead at a potential fight with Adrien Broner. It would be amazing to bring ‘The Problem’ to the UK in what would be a huge arena fight.

“We’ve seen recently though the danger of overlooking opponents and Conor must be completely focused on the test of Algieri.”

Jack Rathborn11 December 2021 18:03

