Klitschko’s ex-manager: Oleksandr Usyk only seventh best heavyweight of all time

Former manager of the Klitschko brothers, Bernd Boente, believes there are six better heavyweights in history than current undisputed king Oleksandr Usyk.

In July, Usyk stopped Daniel Dubois in their rematch, reuniting the IBF world title with his WBC, WBA, and WBO belts to become the undisputed champion at heavyweight for a second time.

His impressive victory led to some debating whether Usyk is the greatest heavyweight ever, but Boente, who guided the Klitschkos for 17 years, does not have the Ukrainian at the top of his all-time list.

He told Worldboxingnews.com: “Usyk definitely belongs in the all-time top ten. I rate him at number seven. His accomplishments, skill set, and mentality put him firmly among the legends.”

Often spotted next to both Wladimir and Vitali Klitschko in the build-up to big fights, Boente did not have either brother higher than Usyk in his rankings.

Naming Muhammad Ali as the best heavyweight of all time, Boente placed Joe Frazier, Lennox Lewis, Rocky Marciano, George Foreman and Evander Holyfield above Usyk on his list.

Usyk is currently pondering his future ahead of an expected return to action in 2026.

However, Boente feels it is time for the 38-year-old to call it a day, with Usyk having won an Olympic gold medal as an amateur before conquering the cruiserweight and heavyweight divisions in the professional ranks.

​​“He has already achieved everything,” Boente continued. “The right path now is to retire while still at the top. That’s how true champions like Marciano, Lewis, and Vitali did it - and that’s the mark of a legacy that will last forever.”

Usyk has fought 24 times as a professional and never been beaten. Since winning his first heavyweight belts against Anthony Joshua in 2021, Usyk has won five further world title fights, becoming the first undisputed champion in the four-belt era in boxing’s most glamorous division.

Boente continued: “I would like to see the great person and champion Oleksandr Usyk retire as reigning champion, like Rocky Marciano, Lennox Lewis, and Vitali Klitschko before him. He could even be the second heavyweight champion after Marciano to retire undefeated.”