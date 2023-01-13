Sign up to our free sport newsletter for all the latest news on everything from cycling to boxing Sign up to our free sport email for all the latest news Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Sport email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

KSI returns to the boxing ring on Saturday evening as he faces late replacement FaZe Temperrr in a cruiserweight bout at the Wembley Arena in London.

The British YouTube sensation was due to fight Dillon Danis but the former MMA star withdrew from the bout on January 4, citing a lack of preparation, lack of a coach, and issues with the contracted weight. FaZe Temperrr - a Brazilian YouTuber (real name Thomas Oliveira) - has stepped up from the undercard to replace Danis and the fight will still be for the MF cruiserweight title.

KSI paid tribute to his foe for taking the challenge, saying: “We’ve come head-to-head plenty of times with the Sidemen and FaZe Clan competing against each other, and it looks like we have another challenge on our hands. Credit to Temper for stepping up like a REAL fighter.”

Back in August, KSI beat Luis Alcaraz Pineda and Swarmz in a single night at the O2 Arena to extend his unbeaten career record to five fights. He is heavily favoured for Saturday’s contest and victory would move the 29-year-old closer to a showdown with Jake Paul.

Here’s all you need to know ahead of the fight:

When is it?

The fight will take place at London’s Wembley Arena on Saturday, January 14.

The card is scheduled to get underway at 7pm GMT (2pm ET) and main event ring walks are expected around 10pm (5pm ET), although this is subject to change.

How can I watch it?

The event will be broadcast live on DAZN in the UK, Ireland, United States, Canada , France, Australia, New Zealand, Sweden, Netherlands and Mexico.

In the UK, a DAZN subscription currently costs £7.99 per month. As it’s a pay-per-view card, current subscribers will need to pay an extra £11.99 for access, while one-off viewers will be charged £19.98.

Odds

KSI – 1/14

FaZe Temperrr – 8/1

Draw – 14/1

Via William Hill.

Full card (subject to change)

KSI vs FaZe Temperrr (for MF cruiserweight title)

Slim vs Tom Zanetti (for MF light heavyweight title)

Salt Papi vs Josh Brueckner - cruiserweight

Ryan Taylor vs Swarmz - cruiserweight

BDave vs oppenet TBA - super middleweight

Elle Brooke vs Faith Ordway - women’s super lightweight

Anthony Taylor vs Idris Virgo - light heavyweight