KSI will box Tommy Fury in Manchester on Saturday, with Logan Paul fighting Dillon Danis moments before.

KSI (real name Olajide Olatunji) and Paul both rose to fame on YouTube before crossing into boxing and business, launching the energy drink company Prime together in 2022.

Briton KSI, 30, has also ventured into rapping, while American Paul has enjoyed success in WWE. The pair even boxed each other in 2018 and 2019, with Paul, 28, going on to face the legendary Floyd Mayweather in an exhibition bout.

Meanwhile, Fury is best known as the half-brother of heavyweight boxing champion Tyson, and the 24-year-old also starred on the reality TV show Love Island. The Briton is unbeaten as a professional boxer, while American Danis’s experience is in jiu-jitsu and – to a lesser degree – mixed martial arts. The 30-year-old, a former teammate of UFC icon Conor McGregor, is making his boxing debut this weekend.

Here’s all you need to know. We may earn commission from some of the links in this article, but we never allow this to influence our content. This revenue helps to fund journalism across The Independent.

When is the event?

The fights are set to take place on Saturday 14 October at the AO Arena in Manchester.

The main card is due to begin at 7pm BST (11am PT, 1pm CT, 2pm ET). Paul vs Danis is likely to take place at around 10.30pm BST (2.30pm PT, 4.30pm CT, 5.30pm ET), with ring walks for KSI vs Fury expected at 11.30pm BST (3.30pm PT, 5.30pm CT, 6.30pm ET).

How can I watch it?

The event will air live on Dazn pay-per-view, at a cost of £19.99 in the UK and $54.99 in the US.

If you’re travelling abroad and want to watch the event, you might need a VPN to unblock your streaming app. Our VPN round-up is here to help and includes deals on VPNs in the market. Viewers using a VPN need to make sure that they comply with any local regulations where they are and also with the terms of their service provider.

Odds

Logan Paul, left, and Dillon Danis (Getty Images and @dillondanis via Instagram)

KSI – 5/2; Fury – 2/7

Paul – 2/9; Danis – 3/1

Full odds via William Hill.

Full card (subject to change)

• KSI vs Tommy Fury

• Logan Paul vs Dillon Danis

• Salt Papi vs Slim Albaher

• Deen The Great vs Walid Sharks II

• King Kenny vs Anthony Taylor

• Whindersson Nunes vs My Mate Nate

• NichLmao & Alex Wassabi vs Luis Alcaraz Pineda & BDave

• Astrid Wett vs Alexia Grace

• Chase DeMoor vs Tempo Arts S-X vs DTG